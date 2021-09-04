Battlefield 2042’s Specialists Revealed

Battlefield 2042’s Specialists replaces the classic Battlefield class system and gives players a little more flexibility. Each specialist has a unique specialty and customizable loading, which means players can control their weapons, equipment, and secondary perks. Some hints suggest that there is a possibility that players will be able to unlock certain buffs for their squad, which will depend on which specialists are currently active in the squad.

One of the major features of the new Battlefield 2042 is that it involves specialists which are individual characters, this will replace the class system of the previous Battlefield games. The new approach requires each specialist to have a specific and primary gadget that defines their style of play, with grab hooks, Recon, and drone devices to be announced at a later date.

Battlefield 2042’s Specialists have traits that are passive skills that support their style of play by increasing movement speed and detecting enemies. Each specialist brings his or her own unique skills, just like the rest of you. This time, each specialist is fully customizable, with its unique perks, features, and stresses. In previous games, many players had to choose a class because certain weapons were tied to that class, which meant they could not make the most of their devices.

Berlin explained that engineering specialists will focus on using various means of modern technology to lock down areas and strengthen defense positions. Someone like taking Boris, the first engineering specialist unveiled today in Battlefield 2042 E3 blowout will be the only engineer to deploy SG-36 Sentry Gun and use his unique capacity as a sentinel to re-train other sentinels in his vicinity. Each specialist will have his or her own specialization characteristics that distinguish him or her from other specialists in the class category.

In Battlefield 2042, players can run and shoot at will, regardless of their chosen role, thanks to a new special system. Specialists are individual characters that can be taken into battle, placed in one of the four main roles of the game, and equipped with unique features and equipment. The specialist system allows you to have the desired load, but your selected special equipment and features are on top of it.

At the launch of Battlefield 2042, 10 specialists will be available, and there is the potential that more will be added after launch. DICE has confirmed that there will be 10 specialists at the launch and a further four will be added in future updates. Berlin explains how each class handles each category and where the new technical letters are located. There will be 10 specialists at the start, with one new specialist per season and four per season, for a total of 14 specialists per year at the start.

