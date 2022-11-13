Battlefield Mobile Open Beta Has Started In Select Regions

Gamers in the Southeast Asian countries of the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore will have access to Battlefield Mobile open beta. Currently, players living in the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand will be eligible to participate in the beta testing of Battlefield Mobile. According to a FAQ on the Battlefield Franchises website, more regions will be eligible for the open beta over time. The post goes on to state that the betas in these regions will be gradually expanded into more regions, and that at this time, it will be possible to sign up in advance for a pre-release copy of the hit Battlefield title.

Electronic Arts confirmed this game release was built specifically for mobile, so you will not be able to hop in with your PC or console friends for the same play. This game’s beta launched this week in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, and another developer said more regions would be added to the testing in the near future, so if you are unable to play right now, this could be changing in the near future. Those waiting for Battlefield Mobile to be playable in its beta form might finally get the opportunity to give it a go, as it is now starting testing in selected regions. Battlefield Mobile has finally launched open beta tests in select regions, following an initial announcement made in April of last year.

Friends, thanks for your patience! Excited to announce a #BattlefieldMobile open beta is live in🇲🇾🇸🇬🇹🇭🇮🇩🇵🇭 We’ve worked hard on your feedback on movement (gyro?!), graphics and more. We can’t wait for you to play the new changes! pic.twitter.com/buGO5lq3mQ — Industrial Toys (@IndustrialToys) November 8, 2022

The open beta is Battlefield’s first attempt at addressing the mobile market, with the approval of Battlefield Mobile. However, Battlefield Mobile is not going to be a port for the mobile platform, it is going to be an entirely new title designed to specifically play on mobile devices and tablets. Battlefield Mobile launched alpha tests in various regions earlier in the year, but this will be the first beta of the game, and it will feature updates and improvements over alphas on the movement of gyroscopes and graphics. According to the EAs site, the Battlefield Mobiles beta test will allow players to play modes such as Conquest, Warpath, Rush, and Team Deathmatch, as well as the four classes: Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon.

Releasing the open beta test first to Southeast Asian countries is a curious move, but one that makes plenty of sense: Mobile games are insanely popular in that region, so that is the primary demographic that Battlefield Mobile needs to address. Overall, though, Battlefield Mobile has plenty of potentials, both for engaging new and returning players, as well as tapping into a sizable Southeast Asian mobile market.