Major ad agency Omnicom advises customers to halt Twitter ad spending – memo

The advertising and marketing group Omnicom Group Inc (OMC.N) has advised customers to stop spending money on Twitter temporarily.

Over 5,000 clients, including Apple and McDonald’s Corp. (MCD.N), are served by Omnicom globally (AAPL.O). However, the message did not mention any clients, so it’s unclear if any have stopped investing in Twitter advertising.

The move was first reported by the technology news website The Verge. It highlighted a growing lack of confidence among agencies and brands in the future of the microblogging platform. But, unfortunately, Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition had many such loopholes.

The CEO of Tesla has attributed a “massive” income decline to human rights organizations. However, the pressure was created on Twitter advertisers to stop using the platform. Until and unless Musk made clear how he would regulate false information and hate speech on it.

According to the memo, “Twitter’s ability to maintain their previous level of brand safety measures and effectiveness seem impeded in the immediate term.”

“Whilst OMG believes this is unlikely to result in a significantly higher risk environment for advertisers, the risk of being associated with unsafe content could rise and, as such, should be considered when deciding on the use of the platform.” reads.

Over 90% of Twitter’s revenue in the second quarter came from advertising revenues.

General Motors Co (GM.N), a U.S. automaker, announced last month that it has temporarily stopped running paid advertisements on Twitter.

Elon warned the employees of Twitter

According to those aware of the situation, Elon Musk has warned that bankruptcy would be an option for Twitter. The option will proceed if it doesn’t start producing more revenue in his first speech to all the staff members after buying the firm for $44 billion.

The warning occurred amid a rocky start to Musk’s leadership in the social media business. During a two-week span, he fired half of Twitter’s employees, chased out most of the senior executives, and forced the remaining staff members to stop working from home.

Yoel Roth, a senior executive who had been a member of Musk’s new leadership team until Thursday, left. Another member of management, Robin Wheeler, also resigned, but Musk persuaded her to stay.

While the acquisition has shielded Twitter from public market scrutiny, musk also loaded the firm with over $13 billion in debt, which is presently held by seven Wall Street banks but has been unable to be sold to investors.

After Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter, each day came with something new. However, people assume that the ownership of such a big firm needs to be in the right hands. As a result, the confidence in the platform has also eroded.