Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration Date Announced

It’s Official Starting on May 18, players can Pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India and get some special in-game items Although the release date has not yet been confirmed, players eagerly awaiting the game when it becomes available for download can be notified and registered. There have been some reports and interest suggesting that it will probably be released in June of this year.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is exclusively for India and Krafton has promised that it will be launched in the next few months with its own eSports ecosystem and tournaments. They promised to release it and make it available for pre-registration from May 18.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular forbidden Battle Royale games in the world, which will be a multiplayer game for mobile phones. Krafton said that all rewards will be automatically available to claim when the game starts, but special rewards will only be available if fans pre-register for the game. To pre-register, visit the Google Play Store and click the Pre-Register button and select “Pre – Register.”

The official YouTube channel teased the launch, but the video has now been made private and Krafton has just announced the date for pre-registration of PUBG Mobile India in India.

While the official start date has not yet been announced, players in India are eagerly awaiting the new start. To keep the excitement going, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be inviting pre-registration on May 18, 2021, and we expect thousands, if not millions, of players to register. Pre-registrations for the new version of PUBG Mobile in India.

In the official press release, the company said there are special rewards that fans can claim if they pre-register for the game. At the time of writing, there is no entry in the Play Store yet, but we expect the entry to increase in the next few days as it becomes available on Google Play. The company’s official press release also mentions the availability of the game in the Play Store, suggesting that they will be available to iOS users at a later date.

In conclusion, we can say that Battlegrounds Mobile India is more fun and has more to offer its users. The official website of the battlegrounds Mobile India has gone live and confirms that PUBG Mobile will be launched in India with a new name and taste. There are two videos related to the new logo of the game, underscoring the fact that this game is about to return.