Humble Is Offering Games, Books, Software For $20 To Raise Funds For Covid 19 Relief Work

Customers who are willing to pay for the package will have the opportunity to donate directly to the charity of their choice, the World Health Organization (WHO), for a limited period of time. Charities benefiting from the Humble Conquer COVID 19 package include the WHO, WHO’s World Food Programme, and the International Society of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

The website also shows a list of some of the world’s largest contributors. According to the Top Contributors section, several buyers have paid a four-figure sum.

All the money raised will be used for relief work in India, Brazil, and other countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

If you have someone who is completely familiar with PC games and wants to show you the impressive variety of games on offer, this would be a great start. As for the specific content of the package, it mainly includes the most popular games, books, and software available on the market today. We do what we can best to help, and we have put together a collection of amazing games and books/software that you can enjoy.

Video games, software, programs, and books can be redeemed on Steam, and for each game, there is a surprisingly aggressive – verbose – help to complete the PC optimization software.

The launch of this latest package follows a backlash Humble faced in recent weeks when it decided to create a charity to which customers can donate bundles of purchases directly to charities. Previously, you had the option of sharing the payment as much as the developer or charity you prefer with the developers or the charity itself.

The bundle will be available next week, you can view it here and find more information about the charity and its mission in India, Brazil, and India.

The bundle brings you games, e-books, and comics worth a total of $657, but you could pay just $20 for the whole bunch. You can also choose to pay more if you feel generous, or you can pay just $5 for a single game or $20 for a whole package. Either way, 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the charity supporting COVID 19 in hard-hit countries.