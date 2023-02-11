According to new reports, one of the founders of the BAYC copycat has filed an opposition to 10 Yuga Labs trademark applications. A Yuga Lab spokesperson has played down the significance of the opposition notice and suggested that the co-founder of BAYC is just trying to cause them unnecessary trouble.

Cahen filed the opposition notice to USPTO

Recently, BAYC copycat filed an opposition notice against 10 trademark applications from Yuga Labs. The move marks another strange twist in the ongoing intellectual property dispute between the BAYC creator Yuga Labs and RR/BAYC founders Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahens.

Cahen filed the opposition notice to the US Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on Feb 9, 2023. The opposition status on all of the trademark filings currently reads “pending” at the time of writing.

Yuga Labs’ trademark applications were mostly submitted in the second half of 2021 and cover a bunch of BAYC logos, artwork and branding for potential use across digital products, including NFT-based arts, trading cards and Metaverse wearables. The filings also list the potential for physical BAYC products such as clothing, watches, keychains and jewellery, along with entertainment services such as television, music and gaming.

Yuga Lab’s spokesperson suggested that the move was an attempt to cause trouble

As you know, BAYC copycat files opposition to 10 Yuga Labs trademark applications. Speaking with Bloomberg Law on Feb 11, a Yuga Labs spokesperson played down the chances of Cahen’s opposition being successful and suggested the move was nothing but another attempt to cause trouble for the firm.

The spokesperson said that the trademark office has preliminarily approved Yuga Labs’s trademark application for registration, and we look forward to their full approval in due course. They added that Jeremy Cahen’s filing is another attempt to distract from the real issue, his infringement of the Yuga intellectual property.

In the notice, Cahen puts forward a lengthy list of grounds for opposition against Yuga Lab’s filings. In particular, Cahen claims the company abandoned any rights to certain logos and artwork designs due to the BAYC NFT sales grating all rights of the digital images to the owners.

