BNY Mellon reports increased crypto demand among clients

BNY Mellon reports increased crypto demand as clients show interest in digital assets. The banks’ head of digital assets, Michael Demissie, sees it as a major opportunity because the crypto industry needs players who are able to offer reliable digital asset services. He also focused on the need for clear crypto regulation.

Michael recently appeared at Afore Consulting’s 7th Annual Fintech and Regulation Conference. There he said that cryptocurrencies are here to stay and that clients are “absolutely interested” in digital assets. The bank conducted a survey in October last year, and they found that 9 out of every 10 clients were planning to invest in digital assets in the future. However, Michael also stressed the fact that it is very important to have strong crypto regulations and be responsible while handling crypto assets.

It is important for clients to have responsible players who will offer them reliable services. These major clients who might invest millions in digital assets cannot trust crypto exchanges, which could go under at any time. We have multiple examples of this as well.

BNY Mellon wants to take advantage of this opportunity, and they are also among the first banks to enter the crypto space. In February 2021, the bank also announced that it had built a digital assets unit and would make the world’s “first multi-asset digital platform.”

The CEO of Asset Servicing and Head of Digital at BNY Mellon, Roman Regelman, said that BNY Mellon is thrilled to become the first worldwide bank to offer a comprehensive solution for digital assets. This comes as a result of rising client interest in digital assets, the maturation of cutting-edge solutions, and the increasing clarity of regulatory frameworks. These factors present a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our current offerings to cater to the growing demand in this cutting-edge industry.