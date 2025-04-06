The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement is ramping up pressure on Microsoft, urging gamers and consumers worldwide to cut ties with the tech giant’s gaming division. This latest campaign calls for the cancellation of Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, avoiding popular games like Minecraft and Call of Duty, and steering clear of all Xbox and Microsoft Gaming products.

At the heart of this protest are reports alleging Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have supported Israel’s military operations in Gaza, sparking outrage from activists and former employees alike.

Reports Link Microsoft’s Tech to Israeli Defense Operations

Tensions surrounding Microsoft escalated after a joint investigation—conducted by The Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian outlet +972 Magazine, and Hebrew-language publication Local Call, with support from Drop Site News—surfaced in January 2025. The reports allege that Microsoft has “deepened” its collaboration with Israel’s military since the October 7, 2023, attacks by Palestinian militant groups, which claimed over a thousand Israeli lives. In response, Israel launched a sweeping offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in massive civilian casualties and widespread devastation.

According to the investigation, Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform played a significant role in providing the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) with computing power, data storage, and AI capabilities. While some of these services reportedly aided administrative tasks, the report alleges that Microsoft’s technologies were also used to support combat missions and intelligence gathering.

Microsoft is said to have secured deals worth over $10 million with the IDF, offering thousands of hours in technical support. These partnerships allegedly enabled the military to carry out more sophisticated operations, backed by advanced software infrastructure.

Technology Used in Population Surveillance and Targeting Systems

The investigation further claims that Microsoft technology has been used by Israeli forces to manage databases tracking the movement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. This includes tools to operate population registries and monitor access between regions.

Additionally, Microsoft is accused of providing communication systems for managing potential airstrike targets. The report also suggests that Israeli forces were granted significant access to OpenAI’s GPT-4—one of the most powerful AI models available—through Microsoft, which is a major investor and partner of OpenAI.

Neither Microsoft nor the Israeli military has publicly commented on these claims, despite repeated inquiries from the media.

Dismissed Employees Become Faces of Protest

Two former Microsoft employees, Abdo Mohamed and Hossam Nasr, have emerged as leading voices in the call to boycott Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem. The pair were terminated in October 2024 after organizing a vigil for Palestinian civilians killed in Gaza, held outside Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Their dismissal sparked backlash from free speech and labor rights advocates. Now aligned with the BDS movement, Mohamed and Nasr are rallying support for the campaign to hold Microsoft accountable for what they describe as complicity in military aggression and human rights violations.

Past Scrutiny Over Israeli Tech Connections

Microsoft has faced similar criticisms in the past. In 2020, the company came under fire for investing in AnyVision, an Israeli facial recognition startup accused of surveilling Palestinians at border checkpoints. Following public outcry, Microsoft divested from the company and pledged to stop investing in facial recognition technology firms.

Despite these moves, BDS activists argue that Microsoft’s continued involvement in cloud and AI services tied to military applications shows a concerning lack of adherence to its own ethical standards. The movement believes that the company has once again crossed a line by supporting tools that may contribute to violence against civilians.

Microsoft Becomes a Key Focus for BDS

The BDS movement, which seeks to apply nonviolent economic pressure on Israel to uphold Palestinian rights and comply with international law, has now designated Microsoft as a “priority target.” The group is appealing to consumers to think critically about how their purchases may be linked to global conflict.

“Buying a game or subscribing to Game Pass may seem harmless,” said a BDS spokesperson, “but when that money helps fund tools used in military operations that kill civilians, it becomes part of a much bigger problem. People deserve to know what they’re supporting.”

Details of the boycott, including ways to participate, are available on the BDS website. Microsoft has yet to respond publicly to the renewed calls for accountability.