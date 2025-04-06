TikTok’s future in the United States continues to hang in the balance, but for now, the wildly popular app gets a temporary lease on life. President Donald Trump announced he has signed an executive order granting TikTok a 75-day extension to continue operating in the U.S. while negotiations for a potential American acquisition move forward.

The announcement reflects ongoing national concerns over data security and foreign influence, as well as the legal and political drama surrounding the app’s Chinese ownership. The reprieve delays a law, backed by both parties and upheld by the Supreme Court, which required TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to divest from the app by January 19—or face a nationwide ban.

A Breather for TikTok as Deadline Looms

In a social media post, Trump said, “My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress.” He explained that the extension was necessary to finalize negotiations and ensure all required approvals are in place.

This marks the second time Trump has exercised executive authority to delay enforcement of the law. The extension, however, has not been without controversy. Though legally a 90-day delay is permissible under certain conditions—like having a clear deal in progress and notifying Congress—critics argue Trump has bypassed protocol, opting for what some call a “non-enforcement” approach rather than a lawful extension.

ByteDance Stands Firm, Talks Continue

ByteDance confirmed it is in ongoing discussions with U.S. authorities to resolve the situation but stressed that no formal agreement has been reached. The company added that any final deal would need to be approved under Chinese law, further complicating negotiations.

ByteDance, which owns TikTok and its proprietary algorithm, has consistently resisted the idea of a full sale. This algorithm, which determines what content users see, is central to concerns about potential foreign manipulation and data access.

Despite repeated reassurances from TikTok about data safety and its operational base in Los Angeles and Singapore, many in Washington remain uneasy. China’s Foreign Ministry, for its part, has insisted that Beijing does not demand companies share foreign user data. Still, skepticism persists.

National Security Still a Central Concern

Cybersecurity professionals argue the core issue remains unchanged: if ByteDance continues to control TikTok’s algorithm and user data, the risks flagged by lawmakers still exist. Chris Pierson, CEO of cybersecurity firm BlackCloak, warned that control over the algorithm means control over data, influence, and potential misuse.

“The main reason for all this is the control of data and the control of the algorithm,” Pierson said. “If neither of those two things change, then the risks haven’t either.”

These security risks were the driving force behind the initial bipartisan legislation and the Supreme Court’s unanimous support for the mandate requiring divestment. From their perspective, the delay merely prolongs a known vulnerability.

Legal Debate Over Executive Power

Trump’s decision to delay enforcement without formally notifying Congress or meeting the criteria outlined in the law has sparked criticism from legal experts. Alan Rozenshtein, a law professor at the University of Minnesota, argues that Trump hasn’t “extended” the law but is simply choosing not to enforce it.

“The law is still in effect. The companies are still violating it by continuing to provide services to TikTok,” he explained. This legal gray area raises questions about executive overreach and the precedent it could set.

Some observers worry this maneuver erodes the power of Congress, which passed the law with clear intent. Others see it as part of a broader pattern of undermining legislative authority through executive action.

TikTok Creators React with Cautious Optimism

While political and legal debates rage, content creators who rely on TikTok for their careers are left in limbo. Vitus Spehar, who runs the account @UndertheDeskNews, expressed mixed feelings. “Sure, I benefit from the extension, but I’m also worried about the precedent of just ignoring a law passed by Congress,” they said.

Others, like Terrell Wade—better known as @TheWadeEmpire—are trying to adapt. With 1.5 million TikTok followers, Wade has been diversifying his digital presence on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

“I’m glad there’s an extension, but it’s draining to go through this cycle again,” Wade said. “Each time a deadline comes up, it feels more like noise than a real threat. Still, it’s hard not to worry.”

Wade echoed a growing sentiment among digital creators: the need for clarity. “We just want a decision, so we can move forward without the constant ‘what ifs,’” he added.

Public attitudes on TikTok have shifted in recent years. A Pew Research Center survey found that only about a third of Americans now support a ban on TikTok—down from 50% in early 2023. Another third oppose the idea outright, while the rest remain undecided.

Among those favoring a ban, roughly 80% cited data privacy and national security as their main reasons. This indicates that while some concerns have softened, the core issues that prompted the legislation haven’t gone away.