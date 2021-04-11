Beijing Tokyo Manufacturing Company Launched A “Electric Clothes Drying Rack Device” Which Comes With The Support For UV Sterilization

Electric clothes drying rack has been introduced by Beijing-Tokyo Manufacturing Co. Ltd. It uses an aluminum alloy body of aviation quality and also incorporates a mute German DC engine. It uses an advanced, self-developed electrical lift winding system that is able to descend up to 1,1 m.

The elevator has less than 50 decibels of operating noise. The intelligent dryer has a magnesium-aluminum alloy ultra-light and thick scissors case with 304 inox wire ropes. It is fitted with maternal and child bars and facilitates efficient drying, disinfection, and sterilization of 1200W.

The large 4-polar telescopic drying room is available until the smart drying rack is unfolded. The poles will extend from 1.2 m to 2 m. It can be laid flat to avoid folding the clothes and to provide more drying space on the rack.

The dryers will work with this configuration in any room which is 140*90*180cm smallest installation. When folded, the package itself measures 120*45*30cm. It is just 13.1 kg in weight and carries 14 kg.

It adopts an electrical switch limit, anti-loose security, and a quiet, standardized speed raise, which stops when faced with obstructions, in a three-safety system.

The smart clothing drawer is fitted with a 14-watt LED lighting control lamp to limit clothes in the drying process causing an undue light blockage.

The equipment also features heaters with a positive temperature coefficient (PTC) of 1200W. PTC heaters automatically control themselves, making sure it is not overheated.

The rack also promotes ultraviolet sterilization and the rate of sterilization is 99%. The computer also comes with a mobile remote controller that is easily accessible on the wall.

Electric Clothes Drying Rack Device – Pricing

The product is already classified at Jingdong (JD.com) and is priced at 1299 yuan (~$198). However, you can register online while you are on sale to be informed.

