Facebook Reportedly Testing Its New Hotline Platform, a New Clubhouse-like Platform Which Supports Videos

Facebook has now added the latest experimental software ‘Hotline’ to the Clubhouse-like products bandwagon. This is a clubhouse-like question-and-answer forum with live streaming support introduced by Facebook’s NPE experimental application team. Facebook has been tested for new features such as Clubhouse, but Hotline is different.

Facebook hotline works like Clubhouse, except it’s different because it encourages hosts to still use video. Hosts should also plan Q&A presentations more relaxed than Clubhouse for meetings. The presentations are more casual. The hotline, like most video conference sites, enables hosts to capture both voice and video sessions.

Audience members will submit questions by typing on the website. Other listeners will also watch and even vote on the questions asked at the end of the listener segment. The host of the event will then choose the segment to answer a question. Clubhouse and other related sites are without it.

The event hosts now monitor the customer interface fully. Hosts can introduce or exclude guests at a live event. They can even take a person to a one-on-one chat on the stage area.

The visitors are already portrayed “on stage” by their profile images. However, listeners should turn their camera on from the new dysfunctional configuration menu.

Another important distinction between Hotline & the clubhouse is that Hotline captures the live event dynamically and displays them as an MP3 and MP4 file on the host after the activities have been completed.

Then, recordings or excerpts may be shared by the producers on other media networks. There is something in Clubhouse which is not present.

Global customers have not yet used the Hotline. The Facebook NPE team recently started testing the platform and the first publicly tested by Nick Huber, a popular property investor.

As per Facebook, Huber is the focus market for Hotline, with people who support others to increase their technical skills and finances.

“We hope Hotline understands how immersive, live multimedia Q&As will allow people to develop their companies through expertise in fields such as technical skills,” said Facebook in an article.

Hotline – When Will It Be Available?

The app is now available for consumers in the United States as a public beta. It is not available in India at this time and is the same if you visit its official website.

However, if this site attracts more users over time, Facebook is highly likely on the global market to launch Hotline. In the context of the current pandemic, it could become an important platform for practitioners and specialists to communicate with vast audiences at home.

Hotline currently allows users to sign up via Twitter, then check their ID via SMS. Wherever open, the site is free to enter and no audience size limit exists at the moment. The site of Hotline is online, but the website in India is not yet accessible.

Must Read: Famous Rapper will.i.am Launched A New $299 Smart Facemask Which Supports ANC & Dual Fan System.