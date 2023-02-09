Berkshire Hathaway sells $138.9 mln of shares in China’s BYD

On February 3, the sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 11.87% from 12.26%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday showed.

iPhone maker Apple Inc. has played a prominent role in the development of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. It was the iPhone maker that pulled Berkshire into the age of technology. Profiting from the pros that comes with affiliation to a strong brand, it helped it to grow without investing a huge amount of capital. That’s the story of Warren Buffett and Apple in a nutshell.

Recognising such companies was one of Buffett’s major skills from the early 1970s when he began to switch to great companies at a fair price. What played a role in its efficient working is the combination of brand power and technology. It also embodies the Buffett principle that one doesn’t need to find growth in new companies but can do very well with companies which have been around for long enough to have a track record.

Track record is important but not the end of the story, although it’s an initial place from which to establish your expectation for a company. “Start-ups come with a cluster of more complex questions. When will cash flow become positive? When will earnings appear and begin to grow? When will revenues begin increasing in comparison to costs? Which costs are essential only during the start-up period? Finally, and perhaps most important, how will this company treat its shareholders as soon as cash flow begins to gush?”, said a website.

The Berkshire portfolio contains a small number of companies which have not yet answered these questions. The few which are true startups showcase the predicaments of trying to get in on the ground floor. Two startup financials, one in India and one in Brazil, were reportedly innovators which would overtake and disrupt the banking industry. Until now, this hasn’t happened and the companies have been disappointed. The model for a reasonable shot at this approach is Snowflake, a cutting edge software company, although it has failed to answer any such questions.

All the innovators came from Buffett’s younger lieutenants and hence started as a small position which has so far not been scaled up. Until now, they have not been successful to warrant a larger position.