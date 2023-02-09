File photo: Warren Buffett
Berkshire Hathaway sells $138.9 mln of shares in China’s BYD

A stock exchange filing showed that an investment company owned by Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, has sold off it’s  4.235 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$1.09 billion ($139 million),

On February 3, the sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 11.87% from 12.26%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday showed.

