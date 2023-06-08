Best 10 Video Call SDKs for Your Business

In the wake of the pandemic, video call has become an essential aspect of modern communication. From remote meetings to virtual events, video calls have revolutionized the way we interact with each other. Moreover, choosing a reliable and feature-rich video call SDK is crucial for your product to outshine its competitors. That’s why we have curated a list of the best 10 video call SDK providers for your business.

What is A Video Calling SDK?

A Video Calling SDK is a set of tools and libraries that enable the integration of video-calling functionality into applications or services. Moreover, these SDKs often provide APIs that allow developers to easily access video calling features, such as initiating or receiving calls, managing audio and video streams, and controlling call quality. Furthermore, video-calling SDKs typically include the necessary codecs, protocols, and network infrastructure for video communication.

Moreover, with the help of these SDKs, developers can concentrate on constructing the user interface and experience for their own applications instead of being concerned about the underlying technology. With video calling SDKs, one can create a variety of applications and services. These range from video conferencing tools for remote work or education to social networking apps allowing users to connect face-to-face anywhere.

How to Choose a Good Video Call SDK for Your Product?

Choosing a reliable and good video call SDK can be tough, given the numerous option available. That’s why we have listed some important factors below which can help you choose the best video-calling SDK for your product:

Video and Audio Quality

When selecting a video call SDK, it’s crucial to consider the quality of the video and audio as the topmost priority. Moreover, you must seek an SDK that offers support for high-definition video and high-quality audio. Besides, the SDK should also have features that ensure smooth video playback and minimal buffering.

Reliability and Stability

Overall, the SDK should be reliable and stable, with minimal downtime and interruptions. In addition, the SDK must possess the capability to manage a substantial number of users and deliver excellent network performance. Moreover, it should be able to cope and work even under adverse network conditions.

Compatibility and Ease of Use

Your chosen SDK should be compatible with your product’s platform and programming language and provide seamless integration with your product’s existing technology stack. Secondly, this will help you avoid compatibility issues and ensure a smooth integration process. Moreover, the SDK should be easy to integrate and use and have clear and detailed documentation.

Security

Given the rise of cybercrime and malware attacks, security should be a core factor when choosing an SDK. Therefore, it’s necessary to select an SDK that gives utmost priority to security by providing end-to-end encryption to safeguard user data and avoid unauthorized access. Overall, look for an SDK that has been independently verified for security and offers features like two-factor authentication to help keep your users’ data safe.

Cost and Support

Consider the cost of the video call SDK and whether it fits within your project budget. However, some SDKs may charge based on usage or require a subscription, so ensure you understand the pricing model. Moreover, you should look for an SDK that provides good customer support. Furthermore, it should also provide responsive technical assistance and regular updates and improvements to fix any bugs or security vulnerabilities.

Top 10 Video Call SDKs for Your Product

To help you out in your quest to find the best video conferencing SDK for your product, we have chosen the top 10 video calling SDKs currently available. Moreover, we have created the list based on the factors mentioned above. So, without any further ado, here are the top 10 video call SDKs for your product, along with the features, price, and platform support。

1. ZEGOCLOUD

When it comes to selecting the best video chat API, you can’t do better than ZEGOCLOUD Video Call SDK. Furthermore, it offers an ultra-low latency of less than 300ms which ensures your product will allow users to interact in real time with little to zero delays. Moreover, it also supports high video resolution of up to 4K for video calls and audio quality as high as 48KHz.

To make it easier for you to start working on your product, it offers pre-built UIKits, which you can set up and go live in 30 minutes. Additionally, it offers more than 20 UIKits with 50+ components to streamline the app development process for you.

Key Features：

It provides features such as direct video calls, one-to-one video calls, and group video calls.

Users can change the background using its virtual background feature.

This SDK enables your app to provide super-resolution during video calls.

You get features like recording, screen sharing, and co-hosting.

You can monitor video and audio quality in real time with SDK.

Add features like face beautification, virtual avatar, and AI effects to your product.

Price: Start at $3.99/1,000 participant minutes

Support: iOS: Swift, Android: Java, Web: JavaScript, Flutter, React Native, Electron, Unity3D, Cocos Creator, Windows, macOS, Linux

2. Agora

Considered among the video call SDKs, the Agora video call SDK is a great choice to integrate video call capabilities into your product. Furthermore, it provides many video call features like one-to-one, one-to-multi-party video calling, and video conferencing. Moreover, it also applies adaptive video resolution based on users’ network conditions, ensuring jitter-free and lag-free experiences.

Key Features：

End-to-end Encryption

3D Spatial Audio

Content Moderation

Screen Sharing and Collaboration

Price: Start at $3.99/1,000 participant minutes

Support: Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web, Electron, Flutter, React Native, Unity

3. Twilio

Twilio video call API allows you to integrate live video calls into any chat platform seamlessly. Moreover, its prime highlights include support for customizations and enabling video call SDKs to customize the app layout to match your brand requirements. Furthermore, it also offers features to record video for future reference and offers encryption mechanisms to store it safely.

Key Features：

Personalized UI/UX

Noise Cancellation

Virtual Backgrounds

HIPAA-Compliant

Price: Start at $0.004/participant per minute

Support: Web, JavaScript, iOS, Android

4. VideoSDK

With reliable, high-quality real-time audio and video, VideoSDK’s Live Audio & Video Calling SDK is another great video calling SDK choice. Moreover, it offers a fully-supported video SDK pre-built user interface, as well as additional lower-level APIs that give developers total flexibility over the UI/UX. Additionally, VideoSDK enables the creation of breakout rooms and backstage communications.

Key Features：

HD Recording

RTMP Streaming

Global Low Latency

Up to 5000 Participants Support

Price: Start at $0.003/participant min

Support: JavaScript, React, React Native, Flutter, Android, iOS

5. Vonage

One of the top-rated video calling SDKs, the Vonage video call SDK supports effortless integration across any platform, high scalability, and WebRTC integration. Furthermore, it offers offer a lag-free delivery of live video calling on websites and mobile apps, ensuring low latency for message transmission and video chats. Moreover, Vonage encrypts all voice, video, and signaling traffic with AES-128-bit encryption.

Key Features：

Screen Sharing

SIP Interconnect

Video Stream Customization

Audio and Video Recording

Price: Start at $0.00395/participant per minute

Support: Web, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, React Native

6. Mesibo

Mesibo offers customizable video-calling APIs that allow you to build highly scalable video-calling applications. Furthermore, it integrates low-latency and high-quality video calling with customized source code. Moreover, this video call SDK Flutter also provides ready-to-use UI modules to customize the theme and overall interface of your video chatting applications.

Key Features：

High-Quality Video Calls

Open Source

Rich Media Support

HIPAA/HITECH Compliant

Price: Monthly package based on active users, concurrent users, messages, and average message size.

Support: Android, iOS, JavaScript, Xamarin, Flutter, Python, Raspberry Pi, Linux, macOS

7. QuickBlox

QuickBlox video calling SDK is a powerful platform for hosting multiparty video conferencing with a wide range of features, such as receiving callbacks, session creations, and more. Moreover, it provides video calling SDKs and APIs which are compliant with GDPR and HIPAA. Additionally, this SDK makes it easy for developers to create powerful video chat apps effortlessly.

Key Features：

Easy to Implement

Built on WebRTC

Screen Sharing & Live Collaboration

Content Moderation

Price: Start at $99/month

Support: iOS, Android, JavaScript, Reactive Native, Flutter, Server API

8. Enablex

The video-calling SDK by Enablex helps you in creating video-calling applications with enhanced functionalities. Additionally, this video call platform provides a range of API add-ons to preprocess and post-process both real-time and in-session data collected during the call. Moreover, some of its features include a waiting lobby for participants and moderated entry for participants with complete host control.

Key Features：

Full UI/UX Customization

End-to-end Encryption

WebRTC Based Platform

HD Quality Real-Time Communications

Price: Starts at $0.004/participant per minute

Support: Web, iOS, Android, React Native, Flutter, Cordova

9. Vidyo

By using Vidyo video calling SDK, you can easily incorporate real-time live video streams into your product with just a few lines of code. Furthermore, it supports a wide range of integrations and services, catering to multiple industries such as retail, judiciary, healthcare, and many more. Overall, it provides full customization of the SDKs and APIs according to your needs.

Key Features：

Full End-to-end Encryption

User-roles & Privileges

Whiteboarding & Sharing

High-quality 4K Video

Price: $11.99/ host per month

Support: macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, Web

10. Sinch

Sinch provides a top-class video call SDK that integrates real-time communication capabilities, including messaging, voice, and video. In addition, it also supports WebRTC and VoIP technologies along with features that include peer-to-peer communication, screenshot pause and resume, and data calls. Moreover, this video SDK supports seamless integration with minimal coding efforts.

Key Features：

Peer-to-peer Communication

Number Masking

Easy to Integrate

Face Filters

Price: Talk to an Expert

Support: iOS, Android, JavaScript

Conclusion

In conclusion, choosing the right video call SDK for your business is crucial to ensure seamless integration of video calling capabilities into your product.

