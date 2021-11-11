Best 2021 Black Friday Deals you can find for Monitors 

Major stores are now offering Black Friday monitor bargains, and if you’re in the market for a new display, now is one of the greatest times to acquire one at a discount. This year’s Black Friday is November 26th, but we’re already seeing fantastic Black Friday prices on displays, laptops, cellphones, and other electronics.

Retailers such as Dell, HP, and Samsung are getting a head start on the holiday shopping season, and with the current supply constraints and delivery delays caused by the epidemic, you should do the same.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the finest Black Friday monitor bargains we’ve found to make your Christmas shopping easier.

We’ll constantly update this page with new discounts as we uncover them, so bookmark it and return frequently to find the biggest savings. Ready to go shopping? Here are the top Black Friday monitor bargains in 2021 that we’ve seen so far.

Black Friday Deals for Monitors

Dell 27 inch 4K Monitor ($539)

Dell has reduced the price of its 27-inch 4K monitor with HDR capability significantly. This is one of the best Black Friday monitor discounts we’ve seen so far, with a $220 discount. Furthermore, the monitor’s design allows you to rotate, tilt, swivel, and modify its height, allowing you to create the ideal setting for your workspace.

Dell 24 inch 1080p monitor ($139)

The Dell S2421HN is a 1080p monitor that combines elegance, performance, and affordability. The IPS panel supports AMD FreeSync technology and has a refresh rate of 75MHz. It also has two HDMI connections, and Dell is now selling it for $90 off.

LG 32 inch 4K Monitor ($326)

This LG 32-inch monitor provides 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at an affordable price. The LED display supports AMD Free Sync for better gaming and comes with an adjustable stand as well as HDMI and DisplayPort connectors for a simple setup.

Alienware 25 inch Gaming Monitor ($279)

With a reaction speed of 1ms, the Alienware AW2521HF should virtually eliminate input delays and visual latency when gaming. It also boasts a refresh rate of 240Hz and supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. In addition, for the best gaming experience, this 1080p display features a completely configurable lighting system.

Samsung 49 inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor ($1049)

This costly 49-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor is now available for nearly $300 off at Amazon, which is a good offer. It has a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440, a frame rate of 120Hz, AMD FreeSync 2 compatibility, HDR support, and picture-in-picture mode. While it may take some getting used to, the breadth and high resolution provide the impression of two 1440p monitors without the black barrier in between.

LG 32 inch UltraGear Monitor Monitor ($296)

The LG UltraGear Monitor is designed for budget-conscious 1080p gamers. This 1920 x 1080 monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms reaction time, HDR10 support, and a 1ms response time. And, at around $50 down, it’s one of the greatest monitor discounts we’ve seen for PC gamers on a budget.

LG 27 inch monitor ($215)

If you need a huge display, this QHD monitor from LG is a terrific option. Its 27-inch screen size provides plenty of screen area without taking up too much desk space, and it includes AMD FreeSync technology and HDR 10 compatibility. It also has two HDMI ports, an almost borderless design, and an adjustable stand.

Dell 27 inch Gaming Monitor ($329)

This Dell gaming monitor has a buttery-smooth refresh rate of 165Hz. A 27-inch monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 is also included, as with compatibility for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. Furthermore, you can connect it to your PC through DisplayPort or HDMI, albeit you will only receive the full 165 Hz refresh rate if you connect it via DisplayPort.

27 inch Acer Predator XB271HU ($379)

The 27-inch Predator gaming monitor from Acer has a WQHD resolution and Nvidia G-Sync to help prevent frame tearing. It also has a quick 144Hz refresh rate and an IPS panel. And it’s now on sale for over $200 off at Amazon.

LG Ultragear 27 inch Monitor ($339)



This 27-inch LG gaming monitor has a QHD (2560 X 1440) IPS display, a 1ms response time, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It supports Nvidia G-Sync, HDR10, and includes a tilting, pivoting (landscape to portrait), and height-adjustable stand. Right now, you can purchase it for $30 off from Amazon, which is a modest but nice reduction. However, if you can wait, this monitor should be available at a deeper discount closer to Black Friday.

