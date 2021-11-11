Best 2021 Black Friday Deals you can get for PC Gaming Stuffs – Must Read

This year’s Black Friday PC gaming offers have arrived early. Despite the fact that Black Friday isn’t until November 26, shops are providing a variety of early Black Friday offers that you can take advantage of right now.

Traditionally, we’d advise deferring your Christmas buying until after Thanksgiving. However, due to chip shortages and shipment delays, businesses are already offering Black Friday PC gaming offers. And there are a lot of fantastic discounts right now. As a result, we’ve compiled a list of the greatest early bargains available right now.

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop ($829)

This Dell G15, which costs $1,049, has a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD, a Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU. However, bear in mind that Black Friday PC gaming offers will almost certainly reduce the price of this laptop by $50 to $100.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 ($1299)

The Lenovo Legion Slim is a tiny gaming rig that can also function as a laptop. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, a Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU. It includes a digital token for one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

XPS Special Edition Desktop ($979)

The XPS Desktop is intended for consumers who do not want to spend a lot of money on a new gaming PC. It has a Core i5-11400 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 SUPER GPU.

Dell updates the URL to this offer on a daily basis, so if it looks to be sold out, scroll for the XPS Special Edition desktop.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED ($1449)

With the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED, you can take your gaming to the next level. It comes with a 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display, a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU.

Alienware m15 R4 ($1665)

The Alienware m15 R4 is a powerful gaming laptop that has everything a PC gamer could desire. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, a Core i7-10870H processor, 32GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an RTX 3060 6GB GPU. It’s one of the finest Black Friday PC gaming discounts we’ve seen thus far.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced ($1697)

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is a fantastic gaming laptop with a stylish look, decent performance, and some of the best components you’ll find within a gaming setup. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p 300Hz display, a Core i7-10875H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an RTX 2070 Super Max-Q 8GB graphics card.

