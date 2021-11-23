Best Apple iPad Deals Black Friday Sale You can find for November 2021

This month’s iPad discounts are scarce. iPads are flying off the shelves now that the holiday season has here. For example, the base 10.2-inch iPad has shipment dates as late as mid-December.

Meanwhile, iPad discounts for the 10.9-inch iPad Air are disappearing as quickly as they arise. The tablet was $489 in September, but it is now $539. (If you’re lucky and quick enough to seize that offer.)

As a consequence, we encourage that you take advantage of any iPad offers you come across right now before other models run out of stock. So, what are the finest low-cost iPad offers available right now? We’re here to help you figure out which sales are worth your time.

Black Friday Sale – Apple iPad

Thanksgiving is almost approaching, and Black Friday offers can be seen all over the place right now. We expect amazing iPad bargains from every major shop this year, as we do every year.

However, considering that there are currently some stock shortages, we recommend purchasing a new iPad as soon as possible. The greatest bargains available today are listed below. Also, check out our Black Friday iPad deals coverage for the finest bargains we anticipate seeing.

At the moment, Amazon has the greatest inexpensive iPad bargains. The new 10.2-inch iPad (64GB/2021) is available for $299 from the shop.

That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this tablet, and it’s one of the finest iPad offers we’ve ever seen. (This bargain has been in and out of stock on many occasions.)

Alternatively, Amazon is selling the 10.9-inch iPad Air for $539. That’s $60 down and the lowest price it’s ever been, though we expect it to fall more in the coming days. Both iPads are in and out of stock at the same time. So, if the links aren’t working, double-check them.

10.9 inches Apple iPad Air (64GB/2020) – Priced to $539 via Amazon

The iPad Air has a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster A14 Bionic CPU, and USB-C charging capabilities. It’s also as near to a laptop replacement as you can get with Magic Keyboard compatibility.

It is currently at its second-lowest price ever, but history indicates that this offer will not last long. It’s one of the greatest iPad offers available right now. (If you don’t see the discount pricing, try alternative colour models.) If Amazon sells out, Walmart will match the price.

11.0 inches Apple iPad Pro (64GB/2020) – Priced to $699 via Amazon

Apple’s M1 CPU powers the new 11-inch iPad Pro, allowing for unprecedented speed and performance. It has an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 broad colour.

You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras, as well as Wi-Fi 6. Amazon has dropped the price of the 128GB model to its lowest point to date, making this one of the finest iPad prices you’ll discover for Apple’s latest tablet.

12.9 inches Apple iPad Pro (128GB/2020) – Priced to $999 via Amazon

Apple’s top-of-the-line iPad has recently received a significant price reduction. For a limited time, Amazon is offering the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet for $999. That’s a $100 discount and the lowest price ever.

It has a magnificent 12.9-inch Liquid Retina tiny LED display with 120Hz ProMotion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color (2732 x 2048). You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras, as well as Wi-Fi 6. Because of the new Apple M1 CPU, it is also the quickest iPad ever.

12.9 Inches Apple iPad Pro (256GB/2021) – Priced to $1099 via Walmart

Walmart is selling the 256GB model for $1,099, which is $100 less than Apple’s pricing.

8.3 Inches Apple iPad Mini 2021 – Priced to $460 off with trade in via Best Buy

If you have an old iPad to exchange, Best Buy will credit you up to $460 if you trade it in for the new iPad mini. For example, the previous-generation iPad mini would get you a $175 credit.

10.2 Inches Apple iPad 2021 – Upto $400 off with trade-in via Best Buy

Do you have an old tablet you’d want to sell? If you trade in your old iPad for the new iPad, Best Buy will offer you up to a $400 credit. For example, the previous-generation iPad would get you a $160 credit. It’s one of the finest iPad offers we’ve seen for Apple’s new tablet.

10.2 Inches Apple iPad (64GB/2021) – Slashed to $299 via Amazon

Apple’s A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage are all included in the upcoming 2021 iPad (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). Center Stage, which utilises machine learning to adapt the front-facing camera during FaceTime video conversations, is also supported. The pricing is the same as Walmart. This iPad offer is in and out of stock.

