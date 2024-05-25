Memorial Day weekend is upon us, bringing an array of fantastic promo at Best Buy. From OLED TVs and laptops to Switch games and kitchen appliances, there’s something for everyone. Here are 29 standout discounts you shouldn’t miss.

Gaming Deals

Switch Games: Starting at $9

Best Buy is discounting popular Switch games like *Luigi’s Mansion 3* and *EA FC24*, with savings between $10 and $20. It’s a great time to expand your game collection.

**Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – cost at $49, Now costs $29**

The beloved franchise returns with a side-scrolling action platformer. Play as Sargon, explore a cursed city, and master acrobatic combat and time powers to vanquish your competition. A must-have for fans.

TV and Streaming Gadget Discount

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) – Priced at $49, Now. Costs $29

This updated model attributes a 1.7GHz quad-core processor, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG aid , making it a. Great streaming option at an affordable cost.

TV Sale: Starting at $69

Best Buy’s TV affordable cost goes as low as $69 for petite 1080p models, perfect for secondary rooms. Huge sets are also accessible at good cost.

Roku TV 55″ Plus Series 4K QLED TV – costs at $499

This Roku TV provides a smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound standard. With full-array local dimming and Dolby Vision aid, it’s a top choice for affordable 4K entertainment.

Home Appliance Bargain

Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Air Fryer – Priced at $109, Now costs $69

This air fryer has a 6-quart capability and seven built-in cooking choices, that includes baking and broiling. Its digital display and interior light add convenience to your cooking experience.

Appliance Promo

Get up to 45% on select small and large appliances. Best Buy is also provides up to a $500 eGift card with select purchases, making it an ideal time to revamp your kitchen.

Audio Bargain

JBL Charge 5 – Priced at $179,and now costs $139

This midrange speaker gives 20 hours of playtime and excellent audio quality. It’s IP67 waterproof and dustproof, great for outdoor use. Additionally, it can double as a power bank.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 – Priced at $299, Now costs $199

These earbuds feature superior ANC and sound quality. That has up to 6 hours of battery power and an additional 24 hours from the charging case, they’re a steal at this costs.

Laptop Bargain

Asus Vivobook 14 – cost $429, Now costs $249

This Affordable laptop comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Its 14-inch FHD display makes it a great choice for everyday tasks.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE – Priced at $649, Now cost $449

Perfect for casual gamers, this Chromebook offers excellent execution and battery power. It’s lightweight and ideal for cloud gaming services.

ASUS Vivobook 16″ Laptop – Priced at $749, Now costs $449

Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 16-inch display, this laptop combines power and portability, suitable for various tasks.

Google Pixel 8a – cost $499, Now costs $399

Activate your phone at checkout to save up to a $100. The Pixel 8a attributes a 6.1-inch OLED display, a Tensor G3 processor, and excellent cameras, making it a top choice for budget conscious buyers.

Galaxy S24 Ultra – Priced at $1,299, Now Costs $949

This premium phone boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a robust camera setup. It’s a great bargain for those looking for a high-end smartphone.

Miscellaneous Bargains

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset – Priced atv$199, Now costs $179

Known for its 300-hour battery power and vibrant audio, this headset is perfect for gamers seeking comfort and execution.

Segway G30Max Electric Scooter – cost $999, Now Costs $699

With about a 40-mile range and a comfortable ride, this scooter is great for urban commuting.

Canon EOS R100 – Cost $599, Now costs $499

This entry-level mirrorless camera offers good image standard in a lightweight package, great or photography enthusiasts.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB) – cost $1,099, Now costs $849

One of the most mentioned laptops, the MacBook Air M2 combines portability with powerful performance and a stunning display.

LG 65″ B3 OLED 4K TV – cost $1,299, Now costs $1,199

This mid-tier OLED TV gives rich contrast and vibrant colors. It’s a fantastic choice for gamers, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimize attributes.

Best Buy’s Memorial Day weekend sale gives a large scope of discounts across various categories. Whether you’re seeking for new electronics, home appliances, or gaming accessories, these deals provide significant savings on high-quality products. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to upgrade your tech and home essentials on Best Buy.