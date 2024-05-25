Samsung is stirring excitement in the tech world with rumors of new additions to its foldable lineup. Recently, there has been chatter about a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra and a Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE. Now, another potential model has emerged: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. This report delves into the details of these rumors and what they could mean for Samsung’s future in foldable devices.

Renowned leaker Ross Young sparked interest by mentioning the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim on X (formerly Twitter). According to Young, this model might feature a larger screen than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 and, as its name implies, would be slimmer. This reduction in thickness is reportedly achieved by omitting the digitizer layer, which is responsible for stylus input, such as with the S Pen. Consequently, the Z Fold 6 Slim might not support the S Pen, but this trade-off allows for a thinner device profile.

Potential Features and Pricing

Interestingly, the Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to be priced similarly to the standard Z Fold 6. Young suggests that this model could launch in early 2025, coinciding with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S25. This timeline means it would follow the anticipated release of the standard Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6, which are expected to debut in July.

Young also hinted that the Z Fold 6 Slim could actually be the rumored Z Fold 6 Ultra, with its final name still undecided. If it is indeed an “Ultra” model, one might expect a higher price point compared to the base Z Fold 6. This speculation adds another layer of intrigue to Samsung’s potential lineup.

Adding to the complexity, Galaxy Club has reported seeing references to both a ‘Q6 Slim’ and a ‘B6 Slim’. These designations likely correspond to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim, respectively. Moreover, they have spotted mention of a ‘Q6 Slim Pro’, which suggests a possible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Pro. However, it is unlikely that Samsung would launch such a large number of new models simultaneously.

Galaxy Club speculates that the Z Fold 6 Slim, Z Fold 6 Slim Pro, and Z Fold 6 Ultra could all be the same device, with Samsung yet to finalize its naming strategy. Thus, whether it will be called Ultra, Slim, Pro, or Slim Pro, it seems certain that an additional Z Fold 6 variant will be introduced, characterized by a thinner design and possibly a larger screen than the standard model.

One important aspect to note is the possibility of regional exclusivity. There have been previous reports suggesting that the Z Fold 6 Ultra might only be available in South Korea. If true, this could also apply to the Z Fold 6 Slim, limiting its availability to specific markets.

The Enigmatic Z Flip 6 Slim

While the Z Fold 6 Slim has garnered substantial attention, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Slim remains shrouded in mystery. This report marks the first mention of any additional Z Flip 6 models. There were earlier leaks about a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, expected to be a more affordable option, but the details on the Z Flip 6 Slim are scant. Similar to the Z Fold 6 Slim, this model might also be exclusive to South Korea, but further details are awaited.

Samsung’s rumored foldable devices, including the Z Fold 6 Slim and Z Flip 6 Slim, highlight the company’s continuous innovation in the foldable smartphone market. While the specifics about these models remain unclear, the anticipation surrounding them indicates a significant interest in slimmer and potentially more affordable foldable options. As we await official confirmation and detailed specifications, these rumors set the stage for an exciting chapter in Samsung’s foldable journey. Keep an eye out for further updates as more information is likely to emerge in the coming months.