The next Prime Day for the sites is during the year 2024, which is even more reason for epic sales and coupon packages. And I thought you wanted to stick with Amazon when in fact, you don’t have to. Everyone wants to make some good sales and Best Buy is not an exemption; they are coming up with some great deals that should ideally make you lose focus.

Black Friday in July Free Shipping Promotion of Best Buy

Unlike previous years however, the company, Best Buy, stated that they would be making a return of the “Black Friday in July”. This event is a festival of discounts and; it is intended to challenge Amazon’s event referred to as Prime Day. July 16-17, known this year as “Prime Day” where exclusive early Prime deals, new releases, and pre-sales are expected from Amazon is just around the corner.

Why Best Buy?

There is one thing that Best Buy fans love about it: It doesn’t deliver products by a delivery truck if you want to pick your purchases. This is quite similar to online shopping but with the added feature of the facility to pick up the order from the physical stores. Like this, you are provided with an opportunity to take possession of your new gadgets without the wait.

The following are Hot Deals that every traveler should consider while on their journey:

Microsoft Surface Devices: Extra 10% Off $500 to $900 Off

For business needs a laptop and for casual use a tablet, all your needs and requirements can be met at Best Buy. You can cut down the cost by up to $900 on the Microsoft Surface tablets in different models. This category includes Surface Laptop and Surface Laptop Studio as well as Surface Pro, which is a 2-in-1 device. It is like having a chest full of treasures or savings related to the tech industry.

Apple iPad Air 5: You will save $100

Worthy to note is the Apple iPad Air 5, which is available just for 499 USD, whereas before it was 599 USD. With a 10. Apple’s M1 Chip, 9-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, 64 GB storage, and a 12MP FaceTime camera for all your video calls – this is one deal you can’t afford to pass up.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Spend $120 LESS

Free RAM boost memories and cut the cost of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 by $120. There’s a vibrant 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, as well as up to 12 GB of RAM. It is as if you have hold of a movie theater that is small enough to fit right into your palm.

Apple iPhone 15: Trade-in your old phone and you could save up to $1000

If you are considering to change your phone or maybe get a new one altogether. The latest iPhone 15 series has just been released and Best Buy has its enticing offers: up to $1000 off on iPhone 15 series with a qualified trade-in. Want the entry model or the Pro Max, the price is competitive so you get a good deal here. This is similar to purchasing a new car and discarding the old beaten-up car you have had to tolerate for sometime.

Google Pixel 8: Pay $200 less

It is also worth mentioning a special offer by Best Buy that offers the Google Pixel 8 at a $100 discount on activation only. Moreover, using an eligible trade-in can help increase your savings even further. The Pixel 8 has a display of 6. Priced at $749, this smartphone comes with a 2-inch display, the new Google Tensor G3 processor, and a 50MP main camera. This must be exploited because it becomes like having a mini photographer in your pocket.