Mohgwyn Palace is one of the most intriguing and challenging areas in Elden Ring. Hidden away from the main paths, it’s a location filled with powerful enemies, valuable loot, and the formidable boss, Mohg, Lord of Blood. This guide will walk you through the various methods to access this elusive area.

Method 1: Varre’s Questline

One of the most straightforward ways to reach Mohgwyn Palace is by completing White-Faced Varre’s questline. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Meet Varre at Rose Church : After defeating Godrick the Grafted, head to Rose Church in Liurnia of the Lakes. Varre will give you a Festering Bloody Finger, which is crucial for the next steps. Invade Other Players : You need to invade three other players using the Festering Bloody Finger. Winning these invasions is not necessary, so don’t worry if you’re not successful in combat. Return to Varre : After completing the invasions, go back to Varre at Rose Church. He will give you the Lord of Blood’s Favor, a cloth you must soak in the blood of a maiden. Find a Maiden’s Blood : Travel to the Church of Inhibition in northern Liurnia or the Chapel of Anticipation via the second of The Four Belfries. Interact with a maiden’s corpse to soak the cloth in blood. Receive the Pureblood Knight’s Medal : Return to Varre with the soaked cloth. He will reward you with the Pureblood Knight’s Medal. Use this medal to teleport directly to Mohgwyn Palace.

Method 2: Teleporter in Consecrated Snowfield

Another way to reach Mohgwyn Palace involves using a teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield:

Unlock the Consecrated Snowfield : You need the Haligtree Secret Medallion (left and right halves) to access the snowfield via the Grand Lift of Rold. Locate the Teleporter : The teleporter to Mohgwyn Palace is located on the western edge of the Consecrated Snowfield, guarded by a formidable Runebear. Use the Teleporter : Interact with the teleporter to be transported directly to Mohgwyn Palace.

Exploring Mohgwyn Palace

Once you’ve reached Mohgwyn Palace, your journey is far from over. Here are some tips to help you navigate this perilous area:

Activate Sites of Grace : The first Site of Grace you should activate is the Palace Approach Ledge-Road. This site is located southeast of the palace and is essential for rune farming and safe exploration. Farming Runes : The hill leading down from the Palace Approach Ledge-Road is populated with Albinaurics that drop a significant number of runes. Use area-of-effect spells or weapons to clear them quickly and efficiently farm runes​. Navigating the Blood Lake : The blood lake in Mohgwyn Palace is home to dangerous enemies, including three Nameless White Mask NPC invaders. These invaders have fast attacks and powerful bleed spells, so proceed with caution. Collecting the Map : To get the map of the area, head north-northwest from the blood lake. Look for a ruin guarded by Albinaurics with spectral skeletons. The map fragment is on a corpse in the middle of this ruin​​.

Facing Mohg, Lord of Blood

The final challenge in Mohgwyn Palace is Mohg, Lord of Blood. Here are some tips to help you prepare for this formidable boss fight: