FromSoftware has consistently impressed gamers with its creative and unique enemy designs, and Elden Ring is no exception. One of the standout features of this game is the ability to summon Spirit Ashes, which allows players to call upon various entities to fight alongside them. Among the numerous Spirit Ashes available, the Spider Scorpion Ashes is one that has garnered significant attention, especially with the introduction of new areas in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. In this guide, we’ll delve into how to find and effectively use the Spider Scorpion Ashes in Elden Ring.

What Are Spider Scorpion Ashes?

The Spider Scorpion Ashes is a Spirit Ash in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion that summons a formidable Spider Scorpion. This creature is larger than a human and boasts impressive offensive capabilities. It attacks with its pincers and poisonous tail, making it a versatile ally in battles. The Spider Scorpion appears some distance from the summoner, allowing it to engage enemies from both close and long range. However, it’s important to note that while its design is intimidating, the Spider Scorpion is not particularly durable and can be taken down relatively quickly in intense boss fights.

Summon Cost and Upgrading

To summon the Spider Scorpion using the Spirit Ashes, players need to have 41 Focus Points (FP) available. While the base form of the Spider Scorpion Ashes is useful, upgrading it can significantly enhance its effectiveness. Players can upgrade this Spirit Ash to +10 using Grave Glovewort. In the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, further upgrades can be achieved with Renowned Spirit Ashes, making it a more potent companion in combat.

Where to Find Spider Scorpion Ashes

Acquiring the Spider Scorpion Ashes requires navigating through the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you find it:

Reach Viaduct Minor Tower : Start your journey at the Storehouse First Floor in Shadow Keep. From the Site of Grace, summon your trusty steed, Torrent, and head through the trees. Turn right and descend the staircase leading to the underground ruins. Navigate the Underground Ruins : Once inside the ruins, proceed straight ahead and then take a right turn to approach a closed gate. This gate might seem like a dead end, but there’s more to explore. Find the Hidden Passage : Turn left of the closed gate, and you’ll discover an area where you can drop down. This drop leads to a small, hidden passageway. Follow this passage until you reach an open room filled with a few Spider Scorpions. Ignore or Engage : You can choose to ignore these initial Spider Scorpions and continue straight ahead. Take the second left into another passageway. Final Room and Loot : Follow the path into another open room, this one also filled with Spider Scorpions. You will need to deal with these enemies to safely access the loot. In the middle of the room, you’ll find a corpse. Loot the corpse to acquire the Spider Scorpion Ashes.

Tips for Using Spider Scorpion Ashes

Although the Spider Scorpion Ashes are not the strongest Spirit Ashes available, they can still be quite useful in various situations. Here are some tips to maximize their potential:

Use Strategically in Battle : Due to their lower durability, it’s best to summon the Spider Scorpion in battles where you can control the engagement. Use it to distract enemies or to apply poison from a distance while you deal damage from a safer position. Upgrade for Better Performance : As mentioned earlier, upgrading the Spider Scorpion Ashes to +10 with Grave Glovewort and using Renowned Spirit Ashes in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion can significantly enhance its effectiveness. An upgraded Spider Scorpion can withstand more damage and deal more potent attacks. Pair with Other Summons : In challenging encounters, consider pairing the Spider Scorpion with other Spirit Ashes that can provide additional support, such as tanking hits or healing you. This synergy can make tough battles more manageable. Use in Open Areas : The Spider Scorpion’s ability to appear at a distance from the summoner makes it particularly useful in open areas where it can maneuver and avoid getting cornered by enemies.

In conclusion, the Spider Scorpion Ashes in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion offer a unique and visually striking ally in your adventures. While they may not be the strongest option for every fight, with strategic use and proper upgrades, they can be a valuable addition to your Spirit Ashes collection. Happy summoning, Tarnished!