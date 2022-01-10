Car wreckers are in the business of dismantling your broken or unwanted old vehicles. They take old, unused, or extremely damaged vehicles for use around the neighborhood. But what do they do with these vehicles exactly? And how do they make money off them? Here, you’ll find information on what you can expect from working with car wreckers.

What Kind Of Vehicles Do They Buy?

Selling broken-down vehicles isn’t easy. Vehicles that end up in such conditions are usually the ones involved in accidents, which render them irreparable. And even those they may still have a chance to be repaired would involve high costs for you to get them back to normal. Other reasons for selling to car wreckers may be that you want to dispose of the car hassle-free because it’s too damaged to fix.

So, the only reasonable action is to have it hauled off to the scrapyard. But what kind of vehicles do car wreckers want?

The best car wreckers Rotorua and in other cities take in the following vehicles:

Cars

Vans

Trucks

Buses

SUV

4WD

Commercial vehicles

There are car wreckers who will also want certain vehicles due to their parts. It’s how people with older car models can find appropriate components for their vehicles. The best car parts are the ones that came with your car when you bought them.

How Can You Work With The Best Car Wreckers Rotorua?

Call their given contact number or fill out the form they provide. You can usually find the office number advertised at offline and online ads. If they have a business website, there might be a link leading to the form that you’ll need to fill out for them to get information about your vehicle. Depending on the given information, you’ll get an offer for your vehicle. Bids can range up to NZ$12,000. If you accept the offer, they’ll take your car. The best car wreckers in Rotorua will tow the car themselves back to their scrapyard. It’s a convenient way to get rid of a vehicle that you no longer use, whether you’re getting money for it or not.

What Do Car Wreckers In Rotorua Do With The Vehicles?

When a vehicle is taken by car wreckers, do you know what happens to them after? While your car may no longer be in running condition because the motor isn’t working, the vehicle’s lifecycle doesn’t end there. After a car removal, the wreckers thoroughly inspect your vehicle to identify what they can salvage from it.

If you’ve given the car wreckers detailed information about your car, chances are they already know exactly what to do with it—which is why they’re also willing to tow your vehicle. They will also inspect the old vehicle to see exactly what components are still reusable. These components can be sold to other car owners looking for a specific car part for various models and brands.

Rotorua car wreckers will be inspecting the following:

Lights (headlight, taillights, blinkers, etc.)

Engine parts

Mirrors

Exhaust components

Windows and windshields (undamaged)

Seats and upholstery

Transmission systems

Allow wheels

Hub caps

Front and back bumpers

Wheels (aluminum and steel)

Fenders

Alternators

Air compressors

Is The Process Good For The Environment?

You may also wonder how the best car wreckers Rotorua work on dismantling these vehicles and how the process impacts the environment. While some may think that the business is harming the environment, they’re helping your community become cleaner in various ways.

Car wreckers utilize careful processes to dismantle vehicles and get rid of non-biodegradable materials and substances safely. These include hazardous chemicals such as mercury.

Toxic Materials

Components such as screens, anti-lock brake systems, and headlamps may contain toxic materials. For instance, the vehicle might have sodium azide in the airbags.

Moreover, car wreckers will check for car fluids and other substances such as engine coolant, refrigerants, wiper fluid, and transmission fluid to drain them. They do so at the scrapyard so that car owners don’t have to do this at their property.

Steel, Polymer, And Rubber

Aside from dangerous substances, car wreckers recycle steel, tires, and polymer parts. They separate and recycle plastic components just like the other parts made of metal.

The wreckers remove tires that are still in good condition for reconditioning. They’re also sold off to vehicle owners looking for extra tires to take along road trips.

On the other hand, steel sheets that make up the car are also stripped off so they can be sold. If it requires minimal processing, it helps curb the massive steel production industry causing severe air pollution.

In Conclusion

The best car wreckers Rotorua will take your vehicle in exchange for cash. They’ll even haul it away for you, saving you time, money, and gas. They make money by recycling your car using careful procedures and helping your community by safely processing junk vehicles that car owners won’t do. So, if you have a vehicle that you’re not using anymore, consider giving your nearest car wreckers a call to discuss your options.