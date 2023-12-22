What’s the best field service management software?

Field service management involves dispatching fieldwork personnel, managing the business’s field resources, assigning service work orders, and tracking them to ensure smooth operations.

When running a small business, tasks such as inventory management and service scheduling require streamlined processes to enable you to focus on more critical aspects of your business.

Soon, field service management software will become a necessity for businesses providing field services.

In fact, Markets & Markets projects the field service management market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.9% from 2021 to 2026, indicating the increasing need for this solution by small & large businesses alike.

It can help transform your field service operations into a well-oiled machine that drives business growth through features such as automation and mobile device access.

In this article, I will discuss the best field service management software in the market that can help you streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

Quick Summary

Hiary – Best cloud-based solution for dumpster management LiveView GPS – Best software for tracking business vehicles and assets Repair-CRM – Best mobile app for streamlining field service work Beatroute – Best for managing sales and tracking inventory SaaSJet – Best software for managing and organizing teams

Let’s get started.

How to Choose a Field Service Management Software

a) Check for Customization Features

Even if you get the right field service management software, there are chances that it is not perfect for your business. After all, different businesses have different needs.

Ensure that you choose a software with customizable features to enable you to tailor it to meet your specific business requirements.

b) Prioritize User-Friendliness

You do not want to get a system that is too complicated to understand when it is supposed to simplify work for you. That defeats its purpose.

So I’d suggest you choose a field management software with a user-friendly interface, easy to navigate menus, and easy-to-use features. This will save you lots of training time.

c) Consider Integration Features

Considering how well a field service management integrates with other existing systems is critical. Integration can reduce workload and enhance operations efficiency.

Most FSM software have integration capabilities, so be sure to check whether they are compatible with your frequently used tools such as email and Slack.

This is the ideal software for small sized skip hire businesses.

Running a skip-hire business is more challenging than it may look. It demands a lot of attention to ensure that everything runs smoothly, from tracking your bins and managing your staff to keeping inventory and maintaining high customer satisfaction.

Hiary provides an all-in-one solution to help you streamline your operations and save you money and time. Tracking bins and inventory are two skip-hire companies’ most significant challenges.

It helps solve the problem by allowing you to track all your bins and know their exact location through Android scanners, GPS trackers, and labels.

Hiary tracking features and ease of use make it perfect for your small business if you want to boost performance and revenue margins.

Key features:

The bin inventory feature helps you know whether you have enough inventory to send to your customers even before you book the job.

The job tracking feature helps you keep all information in one place, from available skips to completed jobs, which your staff can access anytime.

With Hiary’s customer base, you can capture customer information such as payments, sales, and credit management to help you grow and dominate your competition.

Pricing:

From $99 /month

LiveViewGPS is the best software for tracking business assets.

As a small business owner in 2024, knowing where all your assets, vehicles, and property are can give you peace of mind.

This software boasts an accurate GPS, making it one of the best field service management software.

You can track all the information you may want to know about your vehicle, from its speed and direction to maintenance alerts and ignition status. And that is just the tip of the iceberg as there is so much data LiveView GPS can provide you.

Additionally, the software provides a 90-day comprehensive historical playback that you can use for record-keeping or review.

Small businesses can use LiveView GPS to get and evaluate staff driving behavior and vehicle operation data to increase productivity and reduce hidden expenses.

Key features:

LiveView offers several back-end software systems, all unique to cater to your specific small business needs.

LiveView trackers can accurately track your expensive business equipment and powered devices to ensure you always know where they are for safety.

Speed and idle time monitors can help you reduce fuel consumption, reducing operational costs for utmost efficiency.

Pricing:

GPS equipment and asset tracking: from $12 a month.

Repair CRM mobile apps can enhance your performance.

Thanks to its GPS tracking capabilities, you can manage all your field workers from anywhere, making Repair CRM one of the best field management solutions. With the location of each one of them provided in the software, you can easily assign tasks to the nearest technician to save time.

Repair CRM is more than a field service software.

It offers CRM functions such as multiple addresses and contacts to help enhance customer satisfaction. To top that up, the mobile app allows you to work offline when you do not have an internet connection.

Additionally, the software is fully customizable to fit your business brand, although at an additional cost.

Repair CRM is perfect for field service companies such as plumbers, electricians, and HVACs to help them streamline their operations.

Key features:

The work orders with photos feature allow you to attach a picture to a work order to show the repair made or an issue solved.

Technicians can easily send status reports to customers, such as an “On My Way” message, or inform them if they’re running late with an appointment.

Repair CRM integrates with Quickbooks to provide a comprehensive solution that streamlines accounting & book keeping operations.

Pricing:

Starting plan: $19/ month

Beatroute helps small businesses increase their sales.

A one-size-fits-all is not always the best choice since different businesses have unique needs. That is why Beatroute allows you to design, configure, and run workflows that meet your demands.

What makes this software one of the best field service management solutions is its Customer App, which is backed by a social media chatbot. The app helps you to connect directly and effectively with your B2B customers and build loyalty towards your brand.

Moreover, Beatroute is highly scalable with a zero-code architecture, meaning you can easily build configurations without requiring expertise.

And if you are worried about the app’s functionality failing, Beatroute ensures that you don’t experience downtime since all the features are battle tested before launch.

If you run a retail business in 2024, Beatroute can help you supercharge sales operations with its incredible functionalities.

Key features:

Beatroute has a user-friendly design to ensure that it is easy to use and that you don’t spend much time training your team.

The software provides top-tier security to ensure your data does not fall into unauthorized hands, which can be a PR mess for your small business.

With offline functionality, your team can use the Beatroute app from anywhere, and the data will sync when they are back online, and accurately.

Pricing:

Starting plan: $8.5 /user/month

SaaSJet offers a suite of products that help streamline operations.

Although the software is specifically designed for Jira users, it works well with other systems such as Gmail, Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Azure DevOps.

SaaSJet’s Time in Status has top-rated tracking capabilities that provide status duration reports that can be used to make data-driven decisions.

The add-on provides information such as when an assignee starts the work when the tasks are completed, and how long it takes an assignee to complete a job. This product also provides data visualization features to help you understand your data.

The Issue History add-on enables Jira users to have a hold of the issue changelog, with information on every update made to the list of issues.

If you are looking for a robust system to help you manage projects in 2024, SaasJet is the best field service management software for you.

Key features:

SaaSJet’s issue history helps you track issue changelogs by providing information on issue updates and issue history.

The software provides time reports to help you identify the time spent on each issue, the time an issue started being worked on, and the time it was completed.

In addition to that, SaasJet also offers several add-ons, such as Boomerang and Dynamic Filters, for Jira users to turbocharge their productivity.

Pricing:

Contact SaasJet for pricing.

Conclusion

Staying afloat can be challenging for a small business, especially with competition.

This makes integrating technology such as field service management software a pivotal driver for growth and efficiency in 2024.

Actually, about 75% of field service businesses that utilize mobility tools have observed increased employee productivity. At the same time, the rest have seen customer satisfaction rates rise, highlighting the benefits of field service management software in enhancing performance.

These software solutions stand out for their tailored features catering to specific industry and small business needs.

Each platform addresses nuanced business requirements, from Hiary’s suitability for efficient dumpster management, to LiveView GPS’s precise asset tracking capabilities.

All the five field service management software are great.

However, before spending money on one of them, consider your business field and needs. For instance, Hiary would be an excellent choice for a dumpster hiring company rather than for a plumbing business.