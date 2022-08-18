Best Financial Trading Apps Of 2022

Making any kind of transaction via different apps is more comfortable and affordable than using different devices, websites, or others. You can simply download the app, create a personal account and make transactions easily, anytime, and anywhere. Because trading in the online space is becoming more and more popular, most of the companies who are involved in this industry with official web pages, not are now introducing new apps for every device user. The aim of these new products is to increase their popularity as well as accessibility.

The higher level of comfortable trading space is the main reason why different financial trading apps are becoming more popular than online websites. In this article, we will introduce you to several new apps which are a great beginning for new traders as well as for experienced ones. This is a more simple and affordable way to make trading transactions fast with the maximum level of customization.

We need to mention that every trading application which will be introduced down below is safe and prestigious. So keep calm, if you are worried about safety issues. These apps are most popular in 2022 because of the high level of guaranteed safety and great suggestions for every type of trader.

The main criteria that unite these following trading apps are financial affordability with the requirements and service diversity. When a person starts trading, it is essential to have the opportunity to start operations with minimal requirements. If the required amount of money is high and there are complex structures for starting trading, none of the traders will be interested. So, these apps are special with great suggestions and low requirements with a great reputation among the users. Today, we will talk about:

Bit Index AI

Robinhood

TD Ameritrade

Fidelity

Ally Invest

This is the app where you will have one of the great user-oriented trading experiences. With the simple structure and high accessibility, trading with different cryptocurrencies becomes more enjoyable. The application offers more than an 85% win rate for trading and a high level of security. Fast withdrawals with high limits will make the process more comfortable. Bit Index AI supports credit and debit cards and is licensed by CySEC. The leverage is realistic and great with 1000:1 and you can trade with several regular currency pairs. You can find detailed information about these wonderful offers on their official website.

Robinhood

This is a great trading app with a high reputation and rating. The great feature about Robinhood is that it allows trading with different options and has a very simple structure. Also, it is free to start. You can invest the minimum amount of 1 USD and start trading. Most importantly, the app allows you to trade with regular as well as different digital currencies. The interest on unvested cash is pretty low at 0.30% and the commission is not under the requirements for funds. The main thing you should know is that you can not trade with mutual funds.

TD Ameritrade

This app is considered a great platform for beginners because it is very easy to use and offers a great, beneficial trading experience. The price of using the platform is completely zero, but the minimum trading amount for a deposit is 25 USD. The rating is also very good because it allows the creation of a great managed trading portfolio, which is important for new traders. The main feature of this app is that there is no commission and the portfolio is managed by inserted goals. Simple charts and reports make analysis processes simpler and more understandable. With educational resources, you can improve your trading skills.

Fidelity

This application is great for long-term trading. If you want customized planning and detailed market analysis, then you should definitely try Fidelity. The main advantage of using this app is that it offers you customized planning for your financial assets to improve the analysis of future needs. Also, it is well-known for its great reputation and high-quality customer support system. It is oriented to learning better trading and helps you to save tax fees. With a great specialist advisor team, you can trade more effectively.

Ally Invest

This is the app with very diverse offers. This is the main reason why it is one of the top trading applications currently. It allows you to do market research, manage portfolios as well as invest yourself. So, the platform is mostly oriented to be maximally customized with the options. So, you can create a very detailed trading portfolio which is important for a better experience. Also, you can trade with stocks, digital currencies, and bonds. In addition, mutual funds are also available. You can optimize taxes and other details based on your goals and customized portfolio. Also, you can choose different categories of companies to invest in such as eco-friendly, most prestigious, and others.