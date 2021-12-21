Best Gaming Microphones You Should Consider Buying

There are many microphones, each with its own set of features that make it great for different purposes. If you’re looking for a microphone to use specifically for gaming, here are some of the best ones available in Singapore.





1. Blue Yeti

The Blue Yeti is one of the most popular microphones on the market, and for a good reason – it’s fantastic for gaming. This microphone for gaming has four different recording modes that make it perfect for any game, as well as a built-in headphone jack that allows you to hear your voice and the sounds around you.

2. Razer Seiren Pro

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line gaming microphone, the Razer Seiren Pro is worth considering. It has a built-in pop filter to reduce noise and wind interference, as well as an adjustable desktop stand that ensures perfect positioning. It also has a digital signal processor (DSP) that enhances your voice clarity, making it the ideal choice for competitive gamers.

3. Rode NT-USB

The Rode NT-USB is another excellent option for gaming microphones. This microphone for gaming plug-and-play is compatible with both Windows and macOS, and it also comes with a range of accessories that make it perfect for gaming, including a desktop tripod stand and a carry pouch. It delivers excellent sound quality, and its cardioid polar pattern ensures that your voice is always picked up clearly.

4. Audio-Technica AT2020USB+

The Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ is another excellent option for gamers. It has a USB digital output that allows you to plug it directly into your computer and use it for recording, making it perfect for people who don’t want to hassle around with sound cards. It also comes with its microphone stand so you can quickly get the best positioning without having to worry about tabletop clutter.

5. Shure SM7B Vocal Dynamic Microphone

The Shure SM7B is another great option; while it isn’t explicitly marketed as a gaming mic, it can certainly be used for that purpose since it delivers top-quality performance. It provides excellent clarity and warmth, while its tight cardioid polar pattern ensures that you always sound crystal clear during gameplay or any other activity involving voice communication.

6. Audio-Technica AT2035

The Audio-Technica AT2035 is another cardioid condenser microphone that’s great for gaming because of its excellent noise-canceling capabilities and wide dynamic range. This microphone for gaming has a low self-noise level. It comes with both a tripod desk stand and an XLR to USB adapter to plug directly into your computer without any hassle. If you want a versatile mic that you can use for various purposes, this one’s worth considering.

7. Blue Snowball ICE

The Blue Snowball ICE may not have as many features as some other microphones on the market, but it lacks in functionality it makes up for in affordability. It is a perfect microphone for gaming people on a budget who want to record their games clearly and easily. The Blue Snowball ICE also has a cardioid polar pattern, and it delivers excellent audio quality, making it an all-around fantastic option.

Conclusion:

There are many different options for gaming microphones. Some have specific features that may be more useful to you, so it’s essential to do your research before purchasing one.