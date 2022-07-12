Best Handsets for Mobile Gamers in 2022

The video game industry has changed drastically in the past few decades. For one, games have been largely accepted by popular culture. In the eyes of many, gaming has become just as popular as films. One of the reasons for this is the developing technology that makes video games more accessible. Nowadays, games can be played on your phone, tablet, PC, and even television.

The world of mobile gaming is developing rapidly, with popular games being released, whose potential rivals the big releases. Whether you are a casual gamer of simple mobile games, or a hardcore competitive gamer, there is a mobile game out there for you. So, let us look at a few of the best handsets for gamers in 2022.

Nubia Red Magic 5G – Best Gaming Handset Overall

Starting out our list is the Nubia Red Magic 5G mobile device. This 168 x 78 x 9,8 mm screen phone has an integrated storage capacity of 128/256GB, making it perfect for gamers of all stripes. Whether you are a Candy Crush player, a hardcore gamer looking for the best new mobile releases, or whether you just want to spin a few rounds at online roulette sites, the Nubia is a choice that will not disappoint. But what if you are a dedicated fan of Apple products?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max – Best for iPhone Users

If the iPhone is more your speed, than you will want to look toward the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The bright 120 Hz display and strong battery life is what makes this phone worth the price. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is not all that great when it comes to storage. Upon purchase, it comes with 128GB, which isn’t all that much, especially if you are a gamer. On top of that, it is much more expensive than the competition. There certainly are some more affordable phones out there.

OnePlus 10 Pro – Best for Android Users

One of the examples is the OnePlus 10 Pro. For Android users, this is undoubtedly the best option. The excellent battery life far exceeds that of the aforementioned iPhone, which already had great battery potential. It certainly is the best performing gaming phone among androids. That being the case, however, the OnePlus 10 Pro is also on the pricey side. What if you want an affordable, yet still competent phone to play your games on?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 – Best Budget Gaming Handset

If that is the case, Xiaomi’s Black Shark 3 is the phone for you. If you are working with a budget, you can’t do much better than the Black Shark 3. A slick and modern design coupled with a huge screen and some fantastic accessories; this phone is perfect if you are limited by your funds. It is also great for newbies, if you want to just get started on playing mobile games.

Conclusion

The video game industry is changing by the day. Many people are moving away from PC and console gaming and embracing mobile gaming. And the tech companies are doing their best to support their clientele. The aforementioned devices are some of the best ones that you can get in 2022, if you want to start gaming on your mobile device.