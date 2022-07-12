Uber Files whistleblower: It’s about making amends, doing the right thing

A career influence peddler who was employed for Uber technologies Inc, Mark MacGann has come out as the blabbermouth of the American mobility service provider firm. He gave his service to the firm between 2014 and 2016. The man has given around 124,000 data related to the firm that comprises The Uber Files to the news agency The Guardian.

The treasure of in-house mail notices via texts and records that the man shared with the news agency was further distributed to the International Consortium of Investigation Journalists (ICIJ) and the news agencies associated with it across the globe. The stockpile gives information about how the car-pool unicorn turned into a multinational giant by curving applied science, working on the policies, and exploring vigorous influencing with the governing bodies at the time of its sensational development.

In his interrogation with the news agency, the whistleblower said that he was appointed at uber to head a group of employees to build up and impose the company’s agenda to influence the governing bodies of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East as it would help the firm to start their business across all of these regions and expand, however, most of the times the policies did not allow the firm to operate.

He also said that in most of the states where Uber was in service, the company was illegal and unauthorized. After which MacGann was asked if the agenda of the firm was to violate the policy of the country at first and then alter the same policy of the state to which he replied that this motto was given by the people at higher posts as they believed that if the start their service at any place, the residents would soon realize the value of Uber and start loving it.

When asked about the reason behind the non-disclosure of the conference with the government officials of the UK MacGann said that the meeting to be announced in public was unconcerned by both the parties.

The news agency further asked him how would he react if this step taken him is considered to be taken out of revenge against Uber, the whistleblower said that according to him the individuals should focus on the factors that he is trying to bring out in public and that he has had some issues with the firm but at this time he has taken this step only because he feels that it is the right thing to be done.

Furthermore, he said that he thinks that he is also partially liable for the condition of the Uber drivers at present and he thinks that the firm had taken a wrong decision back then.