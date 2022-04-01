Best India’s Bitcoin Casinos and Crypto Betting platforms offering Bonuses in 2022

As cryptocurrencies become popular, crypto gambling has also become a favorite pastime for Indians users interested in this space. Crypto gambling is the practice of using virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins to wager and bet on different games offered by the best Bitcoin casinos.

It can be a bit difficult for a new user to select a crypto casino site as there are so many identical platforms available. For your benefit, we have reviewed some of the best Indian casino sites which accept cryptocurrencies so you can play games with ease and quickly. In this article, we will discuss some of the best crypto casinos and also compare some of the available crypto casino sites. We will also provide details about the various bonuses and promotions available to you as a player from India.

Let us review and discuss some of the crypto casino sites below. These sites have been handpicked and reviewed carefully so you can select the one that suits your interest and profile.

1. Winz.io

This is a premier casino with Bitcoin supported payments. Winz.io supports more than 5000 games and works on both desktops as well as mobile devices. The site has games from Evolution, Evoplay, Ezugi, GameArt, Habanero, ISoftBet, and more.

This platform offers many interesting and exciting games in several categories such as slots, live dealer games, progressive jackpot games, lotteries, quests, and crash games. Live dealer games provide the thrill of playing in a stimulated but live casino environment. It is ideally suited for clients who cannot visit casinos in person. Many games such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, game shows, and even card games are available in a live setting.

Winz.io is preferred by players from many regions of the world and is known for high-class security and world-class customer service. You can contact the team at any time in case you need help. The platform shares regular updates to keep its users informed at all times.

This crypto casino supports payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether, Cardano, Tron, and Ripple. It processes payouts quickly and users can take advantage of the many bonuses and promotional offers available on the site.

Winz.io offers a maximum of 300 free spins in the popular game Aloha King Elvis. Just make use of the code SLOTS to get your hands on free bonus spins. A user can claim 50 free spins for 0.0006 BTC deposit, 150 free spins for 0.0012 BTC deposit, and 300 free spins for a 0.0025 BTC deposit. The free spins need to be utilized within a week.

For live casino and table players, 1% of all wagers are returned for the first two weeks.

Currently, Winz.io is running a Drops and Wins contest through Pragmatic Play where users can stand a chance to win €1,000,000 in monthly prizes.

For users who play Candyland Quest on Winz.io, each level up provides guaranteed prizes. Plus, there is a $50,0000 prize pool for the top 3 finishers.

The Sands of Wealth tournament series running on Winz.io currently offers a grand prize pool of €100,000.

Slot players can win an additional prize pool of 1800 USDT + 500 FS Lucky Battle. All you need to do is continue playing slot games and earn points. The top 20 players with maximum points will be rewarded after the weekend.

Golden card tickets will enable blackjack players to earn extra and there is a prize pool of up to €10,000. A player can also win multiple times by collecting golden card tickets.

Tailored bonuses and promotions are available to members of the VIP club on Winz.io. You can play Bitcoin casino at Winz.io with ease and full security. The Winz.io casino site is registered with Ask Gamblers where customers can file a complaint in case the issue is not resolved to their satisfaction.

The site also promotes responsible gambling by providing the option to impose limits such as deposit limit, loss limit, wager limit etc.

2. Bitcasino.io

This is a licensed cryptocurrency online casino and has received a relevant license from the government of Curacao. It supports major cryptocurrencies for payment purposes such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tron, Tether, Ethereum, Cardano, and Dogecoin. It has 24X7 live chat support and customers can also contact through email for any issues while navigating the casino platform.

This is the best crypto casino that offers multiple games including Bombay Club (blackjack game). In addition, there are other games such as Paradise Trippies, Gaelic Gold, Moon Princess, Wild Drops, Gates of Valhalla, and Punk Toilet etc.

Bitcasino.io supports games in several categories such as slots, live casinos, roulette, blackjack, live baccarat, live poker, video poker, esports, and multiplayer games. The site provides rewards under free spins, free chips, and even cash rewards.

Bitcasino.io provides boost rewards for eligible players where winnings can be boosted by a specific percentage as determined by the site. Look out for the boost bar while playing different games. The site also displayed games with high RTP and you can choose to participate to provide a bigger chance at winning.

Current bonuses and promotional offers running on this BTC online casino include BTC price prediction where users can win up to 500mBTC that can be redeemed easily.

A 100,000 USDT prize pool is available to users of the Booongo Sands of Wealth game.

A new promotional offer for the new game listed on this cryptocurrency casino is a 2500x reward on the bet amount for the game OneTouch Bonus Track.

Loyalty club users get 10% cashback. Loyalty points can be won by playing games on the site. There are seven levels of loyalty starting from level 1 where a player gets a boost of 1X and the highest Hero level where a player gets entitled to a 3X multiplier with a chance at earning unlimited milestone rewards.

The site also offers a VIP membership where a player gets invited to special events, is assigned a VIP manager, and gets access to special offers such as wager free bonuses, live raffles, and customized free spins on eligible games.

The site is well secured and employs encryption technology. You can also approach the team for help while navigating the site in case you face any issue.

3. Bitstarz.com

Another crypto casino online that you can use for playing games is Bitstarz.com. This online casino with Bitcoin support has over 3500 games. Some of the popular games available on Bitstarz.com include slots, table games, Bitcoin games, and live casinos. All employees at Bitstarz.com have a minimum of three years experience in the industry so you are always assured of quality service.

The casino offers support for cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Tether.

The site offers a VIP membership for players who get access to better bonuses, dedicated managers, and faster payouts. Customized bonus plans and new games are also offered first to VIP clients.

The platform adds new games frequently and a total of 11 games have been added in the past week alone.

Bitstarz.com provides a welcome bonus with 100% up to $100 worth of bonus on the first deposit. So if you deposit $100, you get $200 as the starting amount. But that’s not all! You also get 180 free spins.

Bitstarz.com runs a cashback weekend bonus program where users can get 25% cashback on losses up to $120. This offer is applicable for live casino and table games.

Another exciting promotional event organized by Bitstarz.com is the slot games prize pool where users can compete to earn points and get a share of the €5,000 and 5,000 free spins. This bonus program runs every week. A similar event is organized for all table games where players can earn up to €5,000 in bonuses.

A Welcome Free Roll program is applicable for all games where players can get a share of the $1000 prize money. This is available for the first week only.

4. Bitcoincasino.io

This platform is one of the most popular Bitcoin online casinos and offers access to many games for players from around the world. There are over 5000 Bitcoin games on this Bitcoin casino online site. Users can process payments through multiple cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, and Litecoin.

There are games by Endorphina, Baddingo, Bbgames, Gamevy, Belatra, Reelplay, Northernlights, Zillion and many other companies so you will never get bored or run out of games to play.

This BTC casino provides many attractive deposit bonus programs. Players get a first deposit bonus of 100% up to 0.1 BTC, a second deposit bonus of 50% up to 0.1BTC, and a third deposit bonus of 50% up to 0.1BTC. Players can also deposit an equivalent amount of BTC in other cryptocurrencies.

Players also get 20 free spins on deposits of a minimum 0.001 BTC, 50 free spins on deposits of a minimum 0.0015 BTC, and 100 free spins on deposits of 0.003 BTC respectively. Players can also deposit an equivalent amount of BTC in other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoincasino.io is currently running the Kingdom tournament where players get to compete for 640 free spins and 70 MBTC prize pool.

The site also offers VIP membership with five levels. The first VIP level provides 100 free spins and the highest fifth level provides 5000 free spins. These levels can be achieved by collecting points.

If you are looking for the best Bitcoin casino, consider giving Bitcoincasino.io a try. The platform provides regular updates on various promotional events and bonus offers through its social media channels and via email so you can always stay updated and never miss an opportunity.

The platform accepts many cryptocurrencies so you can get payments processed quickly. Deposits and withdrawals are processed very quickly and you will never face an issue while using the site. The customer care team is highly responsive and is always at hand to help you out in case of any problems faced while using the gaming platform.

Bitcasino.io is slowly becoming popular among players as it provides many games. The site also carries out regular security audits to ensure the platform is kept safe for all users.

5. Stake.com

Stake.com features in the list of the best crypto casinos online. It is the best BTC casino and offers attractive bonuses and promotional events for its players. The platform hosts 1000 plus casino games to attract players from across the globe.

If you are searching for casino with Bitcoins enabled payments, then Stake.com could be your ideal choice.

The site runs a $50k weekly promotional giveaway prize pool where players can wager $1000 to earn a ticket and participate in this event.

Players can also participate in the Stake race bonus program where they get a chance to win from a daily prize pool of $100,000. It is applicable for every bet, sports or casino game.

Players can also participate in the Pragmatic program where there is a $100,000 prize pool. It is applicable for blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and slot games.

Daily pot of gold game has a promotional prize pool of $100,000. The Double Rainbow game has a prize pool of $20,000. $10,000 is offered to players who level up in the games such as Book of Skulls Reloaded, Dragon’s Fire Megaways, Legacy of Doom, Siren Symphony, and Gonzo’s Quest Megaways.

Players can also win $50,000 by playing new games that are launched every Friday on the site.

Stake also runs a VIP forum challenge where players get to compete for a $7000 prize pool. Winners are decided based on the highest multiplier achieved on third party video slot games. A $2500 prize pool is applicable on betting for all sports games. Eligible winners are selected based on multi bet x10 wins.

Evolution games is running a promotional event with a prize pool of $5000 on its games through the Stake.com site. Players can even bet on live matches or pre-match.

Stake.com has notable sponsorship with UFC, Drake and Fittipaldi brothers. It has provided a unique gaming experience that is not available on other similar sites. Be sure to check out the Stake.com site as it could provide you with an opportunity to amplify your earning through the various bonus programs on the site.

Stake.com runs many other bonus programs on several games. Be sure to check the site for eligible bonus programs where you can win big. It is one of the best online crypto casinos because it offers so many bonuses.

Advantages of Crypto Casinos

As a user, if you are interested in playing a casino with Bitcoin, you can enjoy cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals at the click of a button and receive faster payouts. Another advantage of using a casino with cryptocurrency payments is that you also enjoy the price appreciation of the cryptocurrency in the long term.

The advantage of using Bitcoin casino sites is that it provides anonymity, security, and quick payments. There are many Bitcoin casinos operating in different regions of the world today. As an Indian user, you can participate in cryptocurrency gambling as long as the site is hosted outside India.

Cryptocurrency casinos offer full anonymity to their clients as Bitcoin and other altcoins do not ask for user information while processing payments. You also get the advantage of high transaction speed which is not possible with traditional payment methods.

Bitcoin casino games are also probably fair and the player can check and verify that the casino does not use any underlying technology to change the outcome of any game. Through blockchain technology, the game’s transparency is maintained throughout and random number generators and complex algorithms are used to ensure there is no intervention and chances of fraud.

Cryptocurrencies are decentralized meaning no central authority has control over your assets. These coins can be easily transferred at the click of a button and you retain complete control over your cryptocurrency tokens. Cryptocurrency casinos are highly secure and you can play games without worrying about the risk of fraud.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrencies are accepted throughout the world and unlike fiat currencies, any crypto casino can be used as long as you have sufficient funds in cryptocurrency tokens. The crypto casino sites reviewed above ensure full proof security and accept major cryptocurrencies. You should evaluate and pick a gaming casino based on your personal preferences. Be sure to check that it provides all the games that you like to play.

You can get access to many interesting cryptocurrency games in the casinos listed above. Most sites run many promotional schemes and bonus offers so ensure you go through the site carefully to maximize your chances of earning handsome rewards.