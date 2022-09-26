Best Laptops below Rs. 40,000 Budget – Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

It’s sale time and popular e-commerce giant including both Amazon India as well as Flipkart India has been providing new discounts and price slashes on various range of products including the range of gadgets, electronic appliances as well as fashion too. Although for this article, as the title mentions clearly, we have come up with a list of budget-friendly student laptops coming for a price budget of below Rs. 40,000.

If you are among the people who are looking to get a new laptop for this season’s sale then don’t just search around looking for a great one for the budget you got! Here we have got you covered with among the best laptops you can get for such a budget pricing! So, without much further ado, let’s begin with the range of laptops available for this pricing.

Laptops under Rs. 40,000 for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

To budget a laptop, Rs. 40.000 is a sweet spot for the majority of the students as well as casual users. With keeping in mind that you get the latest plus-performance laptops we have kept a list of “specifications” which should be there in the laptops for this budget.

The specifications include that these range of laptops must come up with the latest i3 or latest Ryzen chipset onboard, and then an up to a minimum of 4GB of RAM is a must and also an SSD storage is a plus but at least 1TB of HDD harddisk is also added in the list. Also, the IPS FHD resolution screen is considered in the list. A few more add-on features will also be considered! Let’s have a look at it:

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 for Rs. 34,990

Here we have a new laptop from Lenovo! This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with the latest new intel chipset onboard which is the new Intel i3 11th generation chipset and also features an FHD screen coming with an anti-glare coating too.

This laptop also couples a faster 8GB Ram with 512GB of SSD storage inside. Also, you will be getting in hands with the latest new Windows 11 out of the box. Compared to Asus Vivobook 15 2021, this laptop gets an edge featuring the latest 11th-generation CPU onboard.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for Rs. 34,490

We have another laptop by Lenovo which is the new Lenovo IdeaPad 3. The laptop again comes with a bigger 15.6-inch screen supporting up to FHD resolution. Also, this laptop gets an anti-glare coating on top of this laptop.

Also, on the specification side, you will get the latest i3 chipset which will be the 11th generation SoC. This laptop is coupled with 8GB of faster RAM and also 512GB of internal SSD storage too.

Asus Vivobook 15 2021 Model for Rs. 37,990

Asus Vivobook 15 comes with some good specifications onboard which also makes it a reason to be among the laptops on the top charts. Asus Vivobook 15 2021 comes with a bigger 15.6-inch screen which is an FHD resolution screen and also the display panel is an IPS Panel and it comes with the coating anti-glare protection.

The laptop comes with an older 10th generation i3 processor as it is a previous year’s model but still considering it coming with anti-glare coating, FHD resolution, and also add-on features like a fingerprint scanner and also 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This gives a big reason to get this laptop.