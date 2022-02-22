Best Online Betting Site In India For IPL 2022: Crickex

IPL and online betting go hand in hand. Ever since the first match of IPL betting was held, punters love to place high mass bets on it. Crickex can be considered as best online betting site in India.

Unlike before, the Crickex platform has fortunately made it easier to take part in IPL betting 2022.

Crickex is one such platform that has made it convenient and profitable to wager on IPL 2022 smoothly. If you’re also on the lookout for a good IPL Betting site, look no further!

Crickex Overview

Crickex is an online betting platform as well as one of India’s leading betting exchange providers. The platform is exclusively for Indian and Bangladeshi players. Despite being a recent addition to the industry, Crickex stands out among others and offers a great array of products.

Further, when it comes to IPL betting, Crickex is hands down the best in the market for the convenient experience it hosts.

That being said, here are 10 areas where it excels for IPL Betting 2022!

What Makes Crickex The Best Online Site For IPL 2022?

Before selecting an online betting site, the first thing is to check whether you’re getting everything under one roof. Just getting the best odds won’t work. We need security, payment convenience, great services, and more!

1. Exclusive Bonuses And Promotions

Crickex offers numerous bonuses and promotions against your deposits. Players who love getting free money would enjoy these bonuses. What’s more, from cash prizes to cashback to winning iPhones, Crickex, hands down offer the best bonuses specially for IPL 2022.

2. Bet With INR

Betting on IPL 2022 with INR is no longer a concern for Indian players. Crickex has made it possible to place your stakes in your currency without any headache. What’s more, there are no charges on withdrawals in Rupees.

3. Safe And Sound

Your safety and privacy are non-negotiable for Crickex. The platform is legit safe and secured. They take privacy as the very first thing and ensure that the user’s data is completely safe and private with them.

4. Trustworthy And Licensed

Crickex is a renowned IPL betting site. The platform is regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission with the license number GLH-OCCHKTW0712302019 (Sub-license number 365/JAZ). Despite being new, they’re sufficiently excellent in terms of their services.

5. Payment Options For Online Betting

All the convenient payment methods including Paytm, Bank transfers, etc are available on Crickex. Crickex ensures smooth and secured payments. Next, the minimum deposit starts from 200 INR only and there are no charges on transactions.

6. User-friendly Interface

Crickex knows the importance of having a well-structured and easy on the eyes website interface. Hence, their platform is easy to navigate. The icons, colors, design, everything is worth appreciating.

7. Customer Service

Not getting online sites’ proper attention is the worst thing. This way you lose both your money and time. No worries! With Crickex, you get the ultimate 24*7 customer live chat support which considers it as the best online betting site in India for IPL 2022.

8. Crickex Is Honest!

Another factor that determines how good a site is an honesty. Crickex is absolutely honest when it comes to providing odds, conducting transactions, dealing with their players, etc for IPL 2022. Hence, your money and time will be worth it.

9. High Value For Money

Offering great value bets with competitive odds is one of Crickex’s prominent features. As a result, their bonuses make them stand out as they are truly made for the players’ good.

10. Products Offered For IPL 2022

While many sportsbooks host limited online betting markets and assortments, Crickex emerges as an absolute option. So, you get all the favorable markets and choices that maximize your winnings for IPL 2022.

Final Thoughts

IPL 2022 betting can be ultimate fun if you’ve got the right partner, like Crickex. We love how it outdoes in all aspects. Choose Crickex for this IPL 2022, and you won’t regret it!