Best Online Betting Sites in India – Accepts Indian Rupees

Betting on sports online has become a new trend, and its growth has increased in India, with millions finding it profitable, especially during the lockdown. People can easily play online betting games in India while being in their comfort zone and making some profit. With online sports betting sites promising many rewards, their craze and excitement are increasing amongst adolescents, so it is essential to use the best online betting sites in India, which are the safest, secure, licensed, and legally accept players in the country. The online gambling culture here is on the rise and offers a good experience.

There are numerous online Indian betting sites available with the fast-growing trend, but not all the betting sites are secure, so gambling fans must play with enthusiasm and caution. A few of the best online betting sites in India are:

Betway

Betway is an international betting site that is extremely popular in India. It is a very user-friendly betting site and is considered an excellent option for beginners. It is designed conveniently for users so that many people can use this site to capture a large market share. They have a vast selection of odds on cricket, football, rugby and other sports. They also make it easy for Indian players to deposit with UPI’s, Netbanking, phone pay and other convenient methods.

Casumo

It is one of the world’s most trusted betting sites. The service provided by them is super fast; withdrawals are made in at most 72 hours. Apart from this, they have a massive collection of high-quality games as well. Casumo has recently launched a unique and entertaining sportsbook for casual Indian sports betters.

CasinoX8

It is India’s safest, successful and legal online betting and review site. They provide fresh updates about the best and biggest jackpots and lotto prizes and implement advanced security to protect your data. There is transparency in the review system. The objective of CasinoX8 is to create a safe and trustworthy space for growing Indian markets. The site offers well-researched information about each website, its products and services, payment methods etc. Also, there is a team to guide people through the process of playing the games. Additionally, CasinoX8 cricket betting tips are made available on site for the ease of cricket gamblers. The entire process is legal and safe.

10CRIC IN INDIA

It is exclusively an Indian site and focuses on India’s famous sports like cricket and kabaddi. One of the largest welcome bonuses is available on their site. They provide many different deposit options and also accept INR and local bank transfers. 10CRIC has a quick and helpful customer support service that attracts many people to use their site.

It is advantageous to use welcome bonuses on different sites for online betting as this extra money is beneficial when betting. Although many online betting sites are available in India, choosing one which is licensed ensures safety and protection from legal hassles. Besides, the quick customer support service to clear the doubt of users is very efficient and fast.