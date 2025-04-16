Foldable smartphones are becoming more refined and powerful with every generation, and Google is stepping up its game with the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While Samsung has dominated the foldable space for years, Google’s latest book-style foldable offers a compelling alternative — and with the right deal, you can get it at a significantly reduced price.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, from its upgraded specs to where you can score the best discounts, trade-in offers, and carrier promos.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, unveiled in August 2024, is Google’s most advanced foldable yet. Building on the foundation of the original Pixel Fold, the new model sports significant hardware and performance improvements.
- Cover Display: 6.3 inches (OLED, 120Hz)
- Internal Display: 8 inches (OLED, 120Hz, variable refresh rate)
- Chipset: Google Tensor G4
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB or 512GB
- Operating System: Android 14
This phone is designed to be a productivity powerhouse and entertainment hub rolled into one — all wrapped in a sleek foldable form factor. Whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or streaming, it handles everything with ease thanks to its powerful internals.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price: What It Costs
As expected from a flagship foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold carries a starting price of $1,799, the same as the original Pixel Fold from 2023. While the price is steep, it’s competitive with similar foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and offers a unique Google-flavored Android experience with exclusive features, seamless integration with Google services, and prompt software updates.
Luckily, several trade-in and carrier offers can significantly slash the price — sometimes by over half.
Google Store: Up to $760 Trade-In + $500 Extra for Google Fi Users
Best deal for Google loyalists
If you want to buy directly from the source, the Google Store is offering up to $760 in trade-in credit when you hand over an eligible device. Trade-in values depend on your phone’s condition and model, with recent high-end phones like the Pixel 8 Pro or Galaxy S23 Ultra bringing in the most value.
Bonus savings: If you switch to Google Fi Wireless, you can also receive an extra $500 back via 24 monthly bill credits, effectively lowering your out-of-pocket cost to around $539.
- Total savings: Up to $1,260
- Best for: Pixel users or those joining Google Fi
- Colors available: White and Black
Best Buy: Trade-In Savings + Free Google One Storage
Best deal for shoppers with trade-in phones and no carrier commitment
Best Buy is selling the Pixel 9 Pro Fold unlocked at full retail price ($1,799), but offers up to $750 in trade-in credit through its in-house program. While that top value is reserved for select devices in good condition, it’s a great option if you have an eligible phone lying around.
Additionally, Best Buy throws in a three-month Google One trial with 100GB cloud storage for new subscribers — a nice extra for users in need of more digital space.
- Total savings: Up to $750
- Perks: Free Google One for three months
- Note: Make sure to check your device’s trade-in value before purchasing
Carrier Deals: More Options Coming Soon
While current carrier-specific deals are limited, they tend to roll out shortly after a device launch. Based on past trends, expect to see promotions from:
- Verizon: Device installment plans with up to $1,000 off with select trade-ins and new lines
- AT&T: Monthly credits over 36 months for trade-ins
- T-Mobile: Possible BOGO (Buy One, Get One) or half-off with Magenta Max plans
These deals often require a new line activation or an upgrade, so keep an eye on fine print and data plans when signing up.
For now, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes in just two shades — white and black — continuing Google’s trend of simplicity and minimalism. While limited in variety compared to some competitors, both colors maintain a clean, premium aesthetic that complements the device’s elegant foldable build.
If you’ve been considering a foldable and want the purest Android experience, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is arguably one of the best choices on the market today. With better multitasking, more RAM, faster performance from the Tensor G4, and improved durability, it’s a solid step up from its predecessor — and even rivals Samsung’s Z Fold line.
Thanks to generous trade-in offers and carrier deals, it’s possible to cut the high retail price by more than 50%, making it a much more accessible investment.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade from your old Pixel, switch to Google Fi, or simply want a cutting-edge Android foldable, now is a great time to explore Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals. Trade-in bonuses, financing options, and bonus perks like free storage make it easier to get one of the most advanced phones of 2024 without breaking the bank.