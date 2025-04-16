Foldable smartphones are becoming more refined and powerful with every generation, and Google is stepping up its game with the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While Samsung has dominated the foldable space for years, Google’s latest book-style foldable offers a compelling alternative — and with the right deal, you can get it at a significantly reduced price.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, from its upgraded specs to where you can score the best discounts, trade-in offers, and carrier promos.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, unveiled in August 2024, is Google’s most advanced foldable yet. Building on the foundation of the original Pixel Fold, the new model sports significant hardware and performance improvements.

Cover Display: 6.3 inches (OLED, 120Hz)

Internal Display: 8 inches (OLED, 120Hz, variable refresh rate)

Chipset: Google Tensor G4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB or 512GB

Operating System: Android 14

This phone is designed to be a productivity powerhouse and entertainment hub rolled into one — all wrapped in a sleek foldable form factor. Whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or streaming, it handles everything with ease thanks to its powerful internals.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price: What It Costs

As expected from a flagship foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold carries a starting price of $1,799, the same as the original Pixel Fold from 2023. While the price is steep, it’s competitive with similar foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and offers a unique Google-flavored Android experience with exclusive features, seamless integration with Google services, and prompt software updates.

Luckily, several trade-in and carrier offers can significantly slash the price — sometimes by over half.

Google Store: Up to $760 Trade-In + $500 Extra for Google Fi Users

Best deal for Google loyalists

If you want to buy directly from the source, the Google Store is offering up to $760 in trade-in credit when you hand over an eligible device. Trade-in values depend on your phone’s condition and model, with recent high-end phones like the Pixel 8 Pro or Galaxy S23 Ultra bringing in the most value.

Bonus savings: If you switch to Google Fi Wireless, you can also receive an extra $500 back via 24 monthly bill credits, effectively lowering your out-of-pocket cost to around $539.

Total savings: Up to $1,260

Best for: Pixel users or those joining Google Fi

Colors available: White and Black

Best Buy: Trade-In Savings + Free Google One Storage

Best deal for shoppers with trade-in phones and no carrier commitment

Best Buy is selling the Pixel 9 Pro Fold unlocked at full retail price ($1,799), but offers up to $750 in trade-in credit through its in-house program. While that top value is reserved for select devices in good condition, it’s a great option if you have an eligible phone lying around.

Additionally, Best Buy throws in a three-month Google One trial with 100GB cloud storage for new subscribers — a nice extra for users in need of more digital space.

Total savings: Up to $750

Perks: Free Google One for three months

Note: Make sure to check your device’s trade-in value before purchasing

Carrier Deals: More Options Coming Soon

While current carrier-specific deals are limited, they tend to roll out shortly after a device launch. Based on past trends, expect to see promotions from:

Verizon: Device installment plans with up to $1,000 off with select trade-ins and new lines

AT&T: Monthly credits over 36 months for trade-ins

T-Mobile: Possible BOGO (Buy One, Get One) or half-off with Magenta Max plans

These deals often require a new line activation or an upgrade, so keep an eye on fine print and data plans when signing up.

For now, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes in just two shades — white and black — continuing Google’s trend of simplicity and minimalism. While limited in variety compared to some competitors, both colors maintain a clean, premium aesthetic that complements the device’s elegant foldable build.

If you’ve been considering a foldable and want the purest Android experience, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is arguably one of the best choices on the market today. With better multitasking, more RAM, faster performance from the Tensor G4, and improved durability, it’s a solid step up from its predecessor — and even rivals Samsung’s Z Fold line.

Thanks to generous trade-in offers and carrier deals, it’s possible to cut the high retail price by more than 50%, making it a much more accessible investment.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade from your old Pixel, switch to Google Fi, or simply want a cutting-edge Android foldable, now is a great time to explore Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals. Trade-in bonuses, financing options, and bonus perks like free storage make it easier to get one of the most advanced phones of 2024 without breaking the bank.