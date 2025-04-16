Console commands are powerful tools that allow players to manipulate various aspects of a game, providing a more customized and controlled gaming experience. In Schedule 1, a game that offers a range of console commands, understanding how to effectively use these commands can enhance your gameplay significantly. This article will guide you through the process of enabling and utilizing console commands in Schedule 1, ensuring you can make the most of what the game has to offer.

Before you can use console commands in Schedule 1, you need to enable them within the game settings. Here’s how you can do it:

Access the Settings Menu : While in the game, press the ESC key to open the main menu. Navigate to Game Settings : Select the ‘Settings’ option, then go to the ‘Game’ tab. Enable Console Commands : Look for the option labeled “Console Commands” and toggle it to enable. Return to the Game : Exit the settings menu to return to your game.

Once you’ve enabled console commands, you can access the console by pressing the ~ (tilde) key on your keyboard. This will open a command line at the top of your screen where you can input various commands.

Common Console Commands

Schedule 1 offers a variety of console commands that can be used to alter gameplay. Here are some of the most commonly used commands:

freecam : Toggles free camera mode, allowing you to move the camera independently of your character.

save : Saves your current game progress.

settime [hour] : Sets the in-game time to the specified hour.

give [item] [quantity] : Adds a specified item to your inventory in the desired quantity.

changecash [amount] : Sets your in-game cash balance to the specified amount.

addxp [amount] : Adds the specified amount of experience points to your character.

spawnvehicle [vehicle_name] : Spawns a specified vehicle at your current location.

teleport [location] : Teleports your character to the specified location.

sethealth [value] : Sets your character’s health to the specified value.

setjumpforce [value] : Adjusts your character’s jump force multiplier.

setmovespeed [value] : Adjusts your character’s movement speed multiplier.

clearinventory : Removes all items from your inventory.

setowned [property] : Sets the specified property as owned by your character.

addemployee [type] [property] : Adds an employee of the specified type to the specified property.

growplants : Instantly grows all plants to full maturity.

raisewanted / lowerwanted / clearwanted : Adjusts your character’s wanted level.

setemotion [emotion] : Changes your character’s facial expression to the specified emotion.

hideui / showui : Hides or shows the game’s user interface.

showfps / hidefps : Displays or hides the frames per second counter.

These commands can be used to tailor your gaming experience, whether you’re looking to test certain aspects of the game, overcome challenging sections, or simply have fun experimenting with different scenarios.

Tips for Using Console Commands