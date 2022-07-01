Xbox Game Studios Boss Says Bethesda No Longer Has Crunch Culture

Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty has reportedly said that Bethesdas story of Crunch Culture is done, during an all-company Q&A seen by Kotaku. Last week, Xbox Game Studios chief executive Matt Booty allegedly dismissed employees questions regarding reports of heavy-handed crunch-and-mismanagement which hampered Fallout 76s development.

It is easy to take Booty at his word that the companys and Xbox’s desire for complete disappereance of crunch culture does exist in that business, but Kotakus reporting goes further than just employees enthusiasm leading to overwork. In June, Kotaku published a report detailing instances of crunch, abuse, and peer pressure on the part of the quality assurance employees working on Fallout 76 before it launched in 2018. Employees who really do feel the crunch can complain to the human resources departments of the Xbox Game Studios, or support groups within the individual studios. In discussing the culture at Crunch, Booty says that Bethesda is a far cry from the Bethesda it was five years ago.