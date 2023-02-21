Betting on Sports: Common Stereotypes

Number one among myths

The world of sports betting is full of nuances, many things seem strange and inexplicable to a beginner. The inexperienced bettor, who still has so little time on betting sites, learns the basics and quickly begins to “figure it all out”. What should not be believed for sure is that “all betting shops cheat”.

Modern bookmaker offices operate according to reliable schemes, which gives the player certain guarantees. Of course there are on the market and crooks, but if a responsible approach to choosing a betting company, you have nothing to worry about.

Top 5 stereotypes about betting that you should stop believing

Betting is not very difficult, it does not require any extra effort

Of course, one random win can be the result of even a quick and ill-considered bet, but if we are not talking about random winnings, but about a stable income, it will not be possible to achieve the desired result without significant time expenditure. Only a well-thought-out and comprehensive approach to betting will allow you to succeed, and that requires experience and certain skills that are not formed in a couple of days.

Bet only on favorites

Another misconception you may encounter is that it is safer to bet on favorites. In a certain context, this is true, but it is worth remembering that there are no win-win strategies. Every team will fail sooner or later. Every athlete has ups and downs.

If you think in purely financial terms, then betting on favorites often does not pay off. The obvious advantage is reflected in the bookmaker’s line with low odds. Unthinkingly betting on the strongest is simply unprofitable – the best does not receive the expected profit even in the case of victory.

Sports analysts work only for the benefit of the bookmaker’s office

Player predictions do not give “immunity” from losing. But 2/3 of players prefer to listen to analysts rather than take responsibility and make their own decisions. It is clear that in the case of failure begin to blame the sports experts, saying that they work only for the benefit of the bookmaker’s office. Inaccurate predictions of professionals are not the intrigues of bookmaker operators. Such analysts assume a POSSIBLE outcome of the event, operating on available information, namely:

The format and venue of the event;

Physical preparation of athletes;

The motivations of the players;

The results of previous matches.

Bookmakers do not chase bettors, but earn on margin. Moreover, it is not profitable for them that users lose. After all, in this case, they can suspect the bookmaker’s office of bad faith and refuse its services.

Bookmakers block successful players

Let’s just say that the reduced limits and blocking of successful players is a myth. But it still sometimes happens and, as a rule, in unscrupulous bookmakers’ offices.

And sometimes the blocking is due to the fault of the players themselves, who:

Create several accounts on one site at once;

Try to earn money from arbitrage situations;

Use prohibited gaming strategies;

To avoid groundless blocking of your profile, register only at legal bookmaker offices, working under licenses of reputable gambling commissions.

Risk is a noble thing

Just because a betting strategy didn’t work two or three times in a row doesn’t mean it doesn’t work. This view is shared by professionals who are willing to work for the long term. But it is this approach that has given rise to the myth that a series of failures only increases the chances of winning in the future.

This is partly true, but here it is necessary to clarify: