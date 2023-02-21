Former Diamantaire Nirav Modi’s Gems Go on Sale to Pay Off $1.5 Billion

Shortly a court-appointed liquidator in India will begin to auction precious metals and gemstones belonging to Firestar Diamond International Pvt, which was initially owned by former tycoon and diamantaire Nirav Modi, to clear total claims of lenders that cost more than Rs 12,000 crore ($1.5 billion).

The court-appointed liquidator to handle the bankruptcy proceedings, Santanu T. Ray from AAA Insolvency, said that the auction will take place on March 25. “This will be the first auction of precious metals and stones” released by the government agency, which probes white-collar crimes. Santanu T Ray was appointed as a liquidator of Firestar Diamond International Private Limited by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in February 2020.

Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank Ltd., and Union Bank of India Ltd. are among lenders that extended credit to the company, which was allegedly involved in one of the biggest fraud cases in India.

Over the past decade in the diamond industry in India, Nirav Modi has become the poster boy for a series of bank frauds which cuts or polishes about 90 percent of the world’s diamond and gemstone supply. The Indian government charged Modi of defrauding the country’s second-largest bank, Punjab National Bank, of around $2 billion using credit guarantees for his diamond business. Modi has said all allegations of wrongdoing against him are false and contested his extradition from the United Kingdom.

According to Ray, the liquidator has engaged the Gemmological Institute of India, an industry group that provides certification services, to gage the correct value of the gold and diamond items.

Since the beginning of 2018, Nirav Modi has been absconding from the country and according to a report by the Hindustan Times, “the offices/factories and all other major and substantial assets of the corporate debtor had been attached by the Enforcement Directorate.”