Betway Sports App – Download Betway APK for Android

Betway is one of the most famous bookmakers in India, which offers its customers not only a wide sports line, but also a fairly good section of gambling and entertainment.

In addition, from 2012 to 2016, Betway was one of the ten most popular bookmakers in Asia and simultaneously sponsored four clubs from the English Premier League and the e-sports team Ninjas in Pyjamas.

It is thanks to active sponsorship that Betway is still one of the most recognizable betting brands.

The office is owned by Betway Limited and operates under the MGA/B2C/130/2006 license issued by the Malta Gambling Authority (MGA).

In addition to the standard site, the bookmaker offers its customers high-quality Betway apps for Android and iOS, which completely repeat the “stuffing” of the site.

How to download and install Betway sports app on Android device

Sports betting enthusiasts will definitely appreciate the mobile Betway Sports App for Android. Betway app download is very simple.

To do this, you need to:

Go to the main page of the Bookmaker’s office; On the home page, you`ll see a banner with the Betway app download offer; Locate the “Android” and pump it. If you do everything right, the trial of saving the Betway app apk to your phone’s memory will start automatically; After that modify the main settings of your smart-phone and enable the loading files from other party sources; Then open the your file directory and check your loaded Apk; Set the Betway India app Launch the Bookmaker’s Mobile Add-on and start playing.

Be careful! We strongly recommend that you do not use third-party sites, but only trust reliable and trusted sources to prevent malware from entering your smartphone.

How to download and install Betway sports app on iOS device

The algorithm for downloading and installing the Betway sports app is absolutely similar to installing the Betway app for Android.

It looks like this:

Go to the main page of the Bookmaker’s office; On the home page, you`ll see a banner with the Betway app download offer; Locate the “Android” and pump it. If you do everything right, the trial of saving the Betway app apk to your phone’s memory will start automatically; After that modify the main settings of your smart-phone and enable the loading files from other party sources; Then open the your file directory and check your loaded file; Set the Betway India app; Launch the Bookmaker’s Mobile Add-on and start playing.

Mobile version of the site and its differences

Now almost every bookmaker in India has an adapted mobile version.

Betway mobile web completely repeats the functionality and navigation of the full version of the site, with the exception of some functions. However, the mobile platform leaves a double impression. The fact is that the mobile site looks a bit outdated, and it will take some time to get used to the interface.

The home page has a traditional layout of elements:

On the left – the pre-match line,

In the center – the best bets and live events.

On the changing banners in the center of the page, the bookmaker announces the most significant events, and offers new users to receive a welcome bonus.

From the top menu, you can go to the sections of casinos, e-sports, slot machines, as well as to the Betway blog.

All sports in the pre-match line are grouped by popularity level. The mobile functionality of the live section is also at a decent level.

Advantages of the mobile app

The Betway sports app is slightly different from the mobile site.

The external design of the Betway app pleases the eye and does not distract from the main task. The interface is fully adapted to different devices, simple and convenient. Navigation is thought out to the smallest detail, access to the necessary sections can be obtained in a maximum of two clicks.

The mobile program offers the following products for bettors to choose from:

Betting on sports (and not only) events,

E-sports,

Virtual sports,

Online casino,

Poker,

Vegas.

Each section has its own color scheme and its own logo, which contributes to the convenience of work

The official app is translated into 11 world languages, including Hindi, which is very convenient for Indian players.

Also, the main advantages of the Betway sports app include its working functions such as:

Deposit-replenishment of the account;

Payment-withdrawal of funds;

List of open (uncounted) and closed (completed) bets;

Game history-list of sessions on the website and in the app;

Transaction history — all deposits and payouts;

Setting up newsletters-activating news and notifications;

Responsible play-tips and tools for self-restraint;

Change your password;

Help.

Betway Sportsbook Mobile

The sports line in the Betway India app includes more than 20 sports.

The line to popular sports opens access to classic tournaments:

Football — matches of national teams, cups, top leagues and championships of about 40+ countries.

Cricket-international championships, T20.

Basketball-VTB League, Euro League, NBA, NCAAB, international competitions and 10+ most popular championships.

Volleyball — about five European leagues, including Russian and Italian, national team matches.

Tennis — ATP, WTA, a large selection of ITF.

The bookmaker’s list of the main top sports includes a full set of bets: outcomes, handicaps, totals, intervals, combo bets, and statistics.

In the app also provides excellent selection in cricket and quite well represented in football and tennis.

Hockey and basketball in the Betway India app are not included in the list of priority sports — the number of bets on them is less than that of other bookmakers in the country.

Live

The disciplines where the matches are currently being played are highlighted in the app with the “Live” button.

By choosing sports events and betting on them, live almost completely repeats the pre-match line.

As for the functionality, live leaves much to be desired: there is no option to add matches to favorites, and in the middle of the game day, it becomes inconvenient to follow several meetings.

Among the useful features, there is a live tracker, current statistics and bet redemption. Video broadcasts are available only for the most popular events and with a positive account balance.

E-sports

Betway positions itself as an e-sports company and offers one of the best lines for video games: Dota 2, CS: GO, LoL, Starcraft 2, StarCraft: Brood War, Rocket League, Overwatch, Rainbow Six, Valorant, King of Glory, Warcraft III.

You can also find other major tournaments.

The list also includes card bets, totals, and outcomes.

The margin in the coefficients is approximately 8%.

How to make bets via Betway sports app

Standard and long-term bets on the results of the competition are available in the application: the winner of the tournament, prize places, the top scorer.

There is also a “Bet Builder” that allows you to create unique bets from selected events.

In order to place a bet, you must:

Open the sports line to view all the games. By clicking on the event, you will get the “markets” tab and will be able to choose which bid to add to your coupon. Once you are sure of your choice, click on the “place a bet” option.

Registration via Betway Mobile App

Registration of a new account through the app is usually carried out in three steps:

You need to come up with the data to log in to your account, Write your full name and date of birth, Specify the address and phone number.

You can also additionally set a limit on the maximum amount for bets per day, week, or month.

After that, each client must go to the personal account and pass the mandatory identity verification.

To confirm your identity, you need to send a photo of one of the three documents:

Passport;

International passport;

Driver’s license.

The account is verified within a day, usually an hour is enough. The user is notified about the results of the verification by phone.



Welcome bonus package for new customers

Traditionally, the bookmaker offers its new customers a 100% bonus on their first deposit.

To get it, you need to top up your balance and make a bet in the amount of at least 50 INR. Only residents with a coefficient of 1.75, as well as long-term bets and bets with a system with a kef of 1.40 are counted. The prize amount is equal to the deposit, but not more than 30,000 INR.

Also, as part of the “Betway Boosts” promotion, the bookmaker offers increased odds on sports events of specific leagues.

Depositing and withdrawal via Betway India app

In the Betway bookmaker app, you can top up your account with all available world currencies. Residents of India can traditionally do this using INR.

For financial transactions, the following payment methods are presented here:

Bank transfer;

E-wallets;

Top-up via Mobile phone.

The minimum deposit amount is 50 INR. At the same time, the maximum deposit amount is not limited.

The minimum withdrawal amount is 1.000 INR

The maximum amount for cashing out winnings is not limited.

The bookmaker has no commission for transactions.