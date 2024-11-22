The rivalry between tech giants Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk has taken a new turn, moving beyond business competition into the political arena. A recent exchange between the two on Musk’s social media platform, X, illustrates how their once playful feud may have broader implications, especially as Musk gains more influence within President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

A Tense Exchange Between Two Titans

In a brief but heated exchange on X, Musk accused Bezos of spreading rumors about the upcoming election. “Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock,” Musk posted, with a mocking emoji. Bezos quickly denied the claim, calling it “100% not true,” prompting Musk to backpedal with a laughing-crying emoji.

At first glance, this online spat might seem like typical banter between billionaires. However, it reveals deeper tensions between the two, fueled by Musk’s rising political influence and a long-standing rivalry. With Musk’s growing prominence in Trump’s inner circle, the stakes of their rivalry have shifted from the business world to the halls of power.

Bezos Faces Growing Challenges

Bezos has been a frequent target of Trump’s criticism, particularly due to his ownership of The Washington Post, which has frequently published pieces critical of the former president. Trump has accused Amazon of unfairly benefiting from the U.S. Postal Service, and he has also been involved in the contentious awarding of a military cloud computing contract. Amazon was expected to win the contract, but it was eventually given to Microsoft before being canceled.

Now, with Musk’s deepening ties to Trump, Bezos could face even more scrutiny. Musk has been named co-leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, which gives him significant power over federal spending and bureaucracy. This newfound influence could directly affect how the government interacts with Bezos’ companies, including Amazon and his space company, Blue Origin.

Musk’s Rising Influence in Washington

Musk’s influence with the Trump administration is undeniable. A vocal supporter of Trump’s presidential campaign, Musk has spent considerable time at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s estate in Florida. Recently, the two appeared together at a UFC event, and Trump also attended a test flight of Musk’s Starship rocket in Texas. These interactions further cement Musk’s position as a key player in Trump’s orbit.

This closeness gives Musk a unique platform to push policies that could benefit his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, while potentially creating challenges for Bezos. Musk’s ability to influence federal policy, especially regarding space exploration and government contracts, may be a game-changer for Bezos.

The Space Race: Musk vs. Bezos

The tension between Musk and Bezos isn’t just personal; it’s also rooted in their competing visions for space exploration. Musk’s SpaceX has become the dominant force in private space travel, with regular rocket launches and successful missions, including transporting astronauts to the International Space Station. In contrast, Bezos’ Blue Origin, despite being founded two decades ago, has yet to launch anything into orbit.

Musk has openly criticized Bezos, even calling him a “copycat” and pushing for Blue Origin to make faster progress. In a 2021 interview, Musk quipped that Bezos should “spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub.” Despite these jabs, Bezos is committed to his vision for space, with Blue Origin planning a major rocket test later this year.

While Musk has been vocal in his support for Trump, Bezos’ political stance has been more nuanced. He didn’t publicly back Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden, and avoided joining the list of billionaires supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. Bezos even reportedly blocked *The Washington Post* from endorsing Harris before the election. After Trump’s victory, Bezos referred to it as an “extraordinary political comeback” and praised Trump for his leadership during a harrowing moment.