In the dynamic landscape of automated trading software, a notable addition has emerged from Dubai’s financial district. Avenix Fzco’s latest development, Forexigo, represents a focused approach to automated forex trading, specifically designed for those interested in Gold and British Pound markets.

Breaking Down Forexigo’s Framework

The software’s fundamental architecture centers on two key financial instruments: Gold (XAUUSD) and the British Pound/US Dollar (GBPUSD) pair. Operating exclusively on a 30-minute timeframe within the MetaTrader 4 platform, Forexigo employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades.

The technical implementation combines multiple analytical tools, including moving averages and oscillators, to evaluate market conditions. At its core, the forex robot specializes in recognizing bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, while a specialized filtering mechanism helps reduce false signals by isolating specific market setups that align with predetermined criteria.

Risk management stands as a cornerstone of Forexigo’s design. Each trade automatically includes stop loss protection, with take profit levels varying between assets. Gold trading operates under a single position limit, while GBPUSD trading allows for multiple concurrent positions. The system also implements global stop levels to provide additional protection against unexpected market movements.

The Innovation Story

Behind Forexigo stands Avenix Fzco, a Dubai-based fintech company specializing in automated trading solutions. Their development process involved extensive back-testing and optimization, utilizing years of historical market data dating back to 2016. This optimization process, conducted in collaboration with Thinkberry SRL using their Tick Data Suite, has refined the system’s ability to analyze and respond to market conditions.

The forex robot’s analytical engine combines multiple technical indicators with price action analysis, creating a layered approach to market interpretation. This methodology aims to filter out market noise while identifying potential trading opportunities. The system’s ability to switch between trading instruments offers users flexibility in their trading approach.

User Experience and Support Structure

Avenix Fzco has developed Forexigo with particular attention to user implementation. The system includes comprehensive documentation covering all operational aspects and technical specifications. Support services address user inquiries and assist with software implementation, ensuring users can effectively utilize the system’s features and capabilities.

About Avenix Fzco

Operating from the heart of Dubai’s financial district, Avenix Fzco has established itself in the fintech sector by developing specialized automated trading solutions. The company’s technical expertise spans both algorithmic trading and MetaTrader 4 platform development. By combining market analysis tools with sophisticated risk management systems, Avenix Fzco crafts forex robots designed to navigate dynamic market environments. The company maintains an open-door policy for forex enthusiasts, inviting them to explore Forexigo’s capabilities through their website’s testing environment.

https://forexigo.com/



