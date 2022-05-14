Biden Says the “Wealthiest Corporations Must Pay Their Fair Part to Decrease Inflation,” to Which Bezos answers.

Jeff Bezos suggested that the new ‘disinformation board’ look into Biden’s tweet linking rising inflation to low business taxes, calling it ‘misdirection.’

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos slammed President Joe Biden on Friday after the latter tweeted about lowering inflation by taxing major firms.”Do you want to reduce inflation? Let us ensure that the richest firms pay their fair share “Biden stated this in a tweet on Friday evening.

The Amazon mogul retweeted the president and argued that the message was disinformation.

Inflation in the US has reached its highest levels since the 1980s, affecting the price of essential goods like gas, food, healthcare, and housing. In April the rate of inflation slowed for the first time in eight months.

As Insider previously reported, some of the most common causes of inflation are excess demand for goods and services, rising costs of wages and materials, currency devaluation, and policies and regulations.

“The newly formed Disinformation Board should evaluate this tweet, or perhaps they should form a new Non Sequitur Board instead,” Bezos remarked, presumably alluding to Homeland Security’s recently announced Disinformation Governance Board.

“It’s fine to debate raising corporate taxes. It is vital to discuss inflation control. Putting them together is all a ruse “Bezos went on.

