Big Basket Data Breached and Leaked

India’s biggest online grocery store Big Basket- based in Bengaluru, India, experienced yet another potential data breach where database of over 20 million Indian users was said to be sold on the dark web. The database included a number of personal information of the users. This breach has impacted the security of many Indians.

Cybel, the security firm handling the security of Big Basket said that the leak included phone numbers, IP addresses, email IDs, addresses and payment info. It also included date of birth of the users, their preferences and

This wasn’t the first time Big Basket experienced such kind of data breach. It all started when a cybersecurity firm Cybel first recorded the potential breach on October 30, 2020. This breach actually took place on October 14, 2020 . After the breach was validated, it was then disclosed to the Big Basket management team on November 01, 2020. The reports and information of the same were then made public on November 07, 2020.

When the breach took place, the Bengaluru based company evaluated its extent so that immediate actions could be taken to contain the breach. The company filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell in Bengaluru.

This database which was allegedly leaked and published on the dark web is said to be done by the popular cybercrime forum- ShinyHunters. The data was made available for anyone to download over the weekend. The hacker who are accused of doing this are the same ones who have been flooding the dark web with databases and information which contains a combined total of 73.2 million user records from over 11 different companies. This group of hackers has been operating in deep web since the year 2015.

For the security of the users and to find out if their data has been breached, Cybel, the security firm has made a portal- http://www.amibreached.com where the users can see and check if any of their data has been leaked anywhere on the dark web.