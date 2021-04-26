Mission Vayu- Amazon teams up with various industries and NGOs to avail more oxygen.

The biggest e-commerce company Amazon announced teaming up with various industries and NGOs to help in the second wave of Covid-19 and bring 10,000 oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines by airlifting them to India. The company teamed up with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation and Pune Platform for COVID-19 Response (PPCR) to bring in the equipment from Singapore. Over 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 BiPAP machines are being imported to India. Organizations from all over India are working to bring the equipment to India as soon as possible.

According to a blogpost by Amazon, these equipment will be donated to various hospitals and public institutions to increase their capacity and medical facilities. This will help infected patients across multiple cities to fight against Covid-19.

The first batch of these equipment arrived on late Sunday Night- April 25, 2021. The rest of the equipment expected to be shipped by Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Amazon, on its blogpost said that the cost of shipping and transportation of the equipment from Singapore to India will be taken care by them through the help of multiple funders which even includes ACT Grants and PPCR which is anchored in the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture(MCCIA). Along with taking care of the shipping and other expenses, Amazon said that it would also take care of the smooth transportation of the equipment from the arrival base at the local airport to the various hospitals and medical institutions across all the cities.

Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Head at Amazon India, said in a statement- “COVID-19 has severely impacted India in unimaginable ways. We stand firmly with the country, deploying our global logistics network to urgently airlift the needed oxygen concentrators to support the nation’s immediate need. We continue to explore other meaningful ways to help in saving lives and are committed to support the nation in this time of crisis.”