Biggest Smartphone Discounts Revealed for Amazon Prime Day Sale!

Hey readers! Are you looking to get new Phones for this sale? If yes, then you are in the right place as here we have got you covered with the best discounts being announced for the upcoming new Amazon Prime Day Sale in India. To give you a small glimpse of the discounts on smartphones, we already have covered the latest updates on smartphones.

Amazon Prime Day Sale – Best Discounts on Smartphones

If you are looking to get a new phone for this year, then here we are some of the best discounts announced on smartphones from brands including OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola too. Let’s now take a deep dive into the specific models which will be sold for the best discounts for the sale.

Get a new OnePlus Nord 3 5G for Rs. 33,999

Well, the smartphone users who are looking to get a flagship premium experience for great pricing then you can get in hands with the new OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone which will be launched for the first time via Amazon Prime Day Sale. Talking about the pricing side, the pricing of the OnePlus Nord 3’s pricing is starting from Rs. 33,999.

Talking about the feature side, the OnePlus Nord 3 comes with a bigger 6.74-inch spread display on the front which is SuperFluid AMOLED Panel that supports great vivid and brightened colors. If we move inside, we can see a faster MediaTek chipset, the new Dimensity 9000 chipset which is combined with a faster RAM.

The main highly of this phone will be that it will be the first-ever Nord phone which comes with up to 16GB of faster RAM and also it features a trio housed cameras on the rear side as well. Talking about the availability of the phone, you can buy this phone from Amazon when the sale starts.

Buy via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G for Rs. 16,999

If you are looking to get a new Samsung phone for this sale and you have a budget of below Rs. 20,000 then you can get in hands with the new Samsung Galaxy M34 5G for just Rs. 16,999.

To give you a glimpse of the features of the phone, here you get a bigger 6.6-inch spread Super AMOLED panel on the front side and also you get a bigger battery of 6,000 mAh capacity. The smartphone also comes with a 50MP primary camera on the rear side and also as a upgrade you get the faster 25W Wired Charging Support too. You also get up to 8GB of RAM combined with 128GB of internal storage as well.

Buy via Amazon

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G for Rs. 34,999

If you are someone who doesn’t care much about any other features but infact you want an all-rounder gaming phone for a great budget then maybe you can have your eyes on this new iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G smartphone which features a bigger and widely spread 6.78-inch panel on the front side which is an AMOLED Panel. To get you covered with a highly performing chipset, here you get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The smartphone also comes with a faster and more efficient RAM of up to 12GB. On the camera side, you get a decent camera on the rear side but still, it s a 50MP main camera on the rear side which also supports Gimbal Level Stabilization. On the battery side, you get a 5000 mAh battery and also it supports a faster Charging of 120W.

Buy via Amazon

Conclusion

Amazon Prime Day Sale is going to set great discounts for the upcoming sale. And we will be covering the latest updates on trending deals and discounts you will be getting for the upcoming sale. However, we will be updating you with more details in the near future.

Source: Editorji

Comments

comments