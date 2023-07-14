How to Get Chesnaught in Pokemon GO

In the vast world of Pokemon GO, trainers are constantly on the lookout for new and exciting creatures to add to their Pokedex. One such sought-after monster is Chesnaught, the final evolution of Chespin’s evolutionary line. Known for its dual Grass/Fighting typing and well-balanced stats, Chesnaught can serve as a formidable damage dealer or tank. In this guide, we will explore the various methods to acquire Chesnaught and even touch upon the elusive Shiny Chesnaught.

The World of Pokemon GO

Obtaining Chesnaught’s Pre-Evolutions

In Pokemon GO, certain monsters can be found in the wild, while others are exclusive to raids and special events. Obtaining the final evolution of a Pokemon usually involves catching its initial stage monster and then evolving it. Chesnaught follows a similar pattern, as it cannot be encountered directly. However, there are several ways to obtain its pre-evolutions.

Chespin and Quilladin

Chespin and Quilladin, the pre-evolutions of Chesnaught, can be obtained through Community Day events and raids. Players must focus on increasing the spawns of Chespin and capture the most powerful one. Utilizing in-game items and features such as Incense, Lure Modules, and the Weather Boost function can greatly aid in this endeavor.

Leveraging the Weather Boost

Leveraging the Weather Boost function is crucial when searching for Pokemon. The spawn rate of specific monsters is tied to the prevailing weather conditions. In the case of Chespin, it is more likely to appear in Sunny weather. Therefore, players should concentrate their efforts in areas with sunny weather, as the chances of encountering Chespin are higher.

Maximizing Chespin’s Spawn Rate

To maximize the chances of finding Chespin, trainers can deploy a Lure Module at a Gym or PokeStop in a Sunny location. This will amplify the effects of the lure. Another effective method to increase spawn rates is by using Pokemon GO Incense. After attaching a Lure Module to a Sunny PokeStop or Gym, activating an Incense and exploring the area will further boost the spawn rate of Pokemon, including Chespin. This approach becomes even more fruitful during Chespin-featured events. Similarly, the same strategies can be applied to encounter Shiny Chespin, as the more Chespin spawns, the greater the chance of encountering its Shiny variant.

Evolving Chespin into Chesnaught

Once players acquire a Chespin, they must accumulate enough Pokemon GO Candy to evolve it into Chesnaught. This involves evolving Chespin into Quilladin, which requires 25 Candy, and subsequently evolving Quilladin into Chesnaught, costing 100 Candy. Quilladin can also be encountered directly in raids, occasionally appearing as a raid boss. Players must defeat it in battle to have a chance to encounter Quilladin as an after-battle spawn.

Shiny Chesnaught – Rarity and Evolution

Now, let’s address the question of whether Chesnaught can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. While many monsters have yet to receive their Shiny variants, Shiny Chespin is already available as a wild spawn in the game. However, players cannot directly encounter a Shiny Chesnaught. To obtain a Shiny Chesnaught, trainers must acquire a Shiny Chespin or a Shiny Quilladin and then evolve it. This process requires some additional Candy, but the reward of obtaining a Shiny Chesnaught is well worth it, especially for avid Shiny collectors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, capturing Chesnaught in Pokemon GO requires a strategic approach. Players must focus on acquiring Chespin and Quilladin through events, raids, and increased spawns. Utilizing in-game features like Incense, Lure Modules, and the Weather Boost function can significantly enhance the chances of encountering Chespin. Additionally, Shiny Chespin and Shiny Quilladin can be evolved to obtain their respective Shiny Chesnaught variant. So gear up, trainers, and embark on your quest to add Chesnaught to your Pokemon GO roster. Good luck and happy hunting!