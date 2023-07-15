Producers Offer Shockingly Low Price of $200 to Secure Forever Replication Rights of Extras using AI

Hollywood’s leading labor union representing media professionals, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), has raised concerns about a proposed agreement from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The union claims studios seek to compensate extras with a mere $200 in exchange for perpetual rights to use their likenesses in artificial intelligence (AI) applications. SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, described the proposed deal as “groundbreaking” but not positively.

“They proposed that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day’s pay, and their companies should own that scan – their image, their likeness – and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want, with no consent and no compensation.”

According to a PDF document, background actors, commonly referred to as extras, earn between $187 and $219 per day. They can make approximately twice that amount if assigned activities like swimming or skating.

Working as an extra is often seen as a stepping stone to enter the acting industry. It provides performers with valuable experience, networking opportunities, and a potential path to join the actors’ union. However, the job can be arduous and monotonous despite the perceived glamour. Extras often endure long waits, extending their days to 18 hours until they are called upon to perform their assigned tasks.

Contract Negotiations and Industry Challenges

Crabtree-Ireland expressed the need for a contract that reflects the industry’s evolving landscape, stating, “Actors deserve a contract that reflects the changes that have taken place in the industry” He further emphasized that “currently the streaming model has undercut performers’ residual income and high inflation has reduced members’ ability to make ends mee.”

The chief negotiator expressed concerns about the growing presence of generative AI technology, describing it as a significant threat to actors’ livelihoods.

Fran Drescher, the current president of SAG-AFTRA and former star of the TV show “The Nanny,” spoke passionately about the impact of streaming, digital platforms, and AI on the entertainment industry. Drescher emphasized the need for actors to take a stand, stating that failure to do so could result in the replacement of human actors by machines and prioritizing big business interests over the well-being of individuals and their families.

According to various news outlets, statements from the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) portrayed SAG-AFTRA as being unreasonable and causing harm to the industry.

The statement from the AMPTP claims

AMPTP member companies entered negotiations with SAG-AFTRA to forge a new, mutually beneficial contract.

The AMPTP presented a deal that offered historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, and a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members.

A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for, as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life.

The union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.

The Impact of AI on the Entertainment Industry: Unprecedented Labor Strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA

Fans of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror may recall an episode from Season 6 titled “Joan Is Awful,” where the plot revolves around a dubious contract allowing the perpetual use of a person’s likeness by AI. Interestingly, this storyline seems to have materialized relatively quickly in real life.

Drescher and Crabtree-Ireland reported that SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP negotiated four weeks before announcing an impending strike. The strike will commence at midnight on Friday morning and affect individuals working under 2020 TV/Theatrical contracts.

Similarly, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), a labor union representing writers in film, TV, and other media, have been on strike since May 2, citing similar concerns. The WGA strives for improved wages and addresses anxieties about potential job displacement due to AI.

Remarkably, this will mark the first time since the 1960s that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA members have gone on strike simultaneously. Consequently, viewers may need patience before enjoying new episodes of their favorite shows. However, they can indulge in streaming reruns to their heart’s content.

