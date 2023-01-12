Bill Gates’ routine device is this Samsung mainstay.

It doesn’t happen often that such innovation titan candidly perfectly complements someone else, so when such a rare business etiquette occurs, it makes the headlines. This time, it is Desktop co-founder and former Executive Bill Gates who has demonstrated his respect and appreciation.

Earlier today, Gates responded fans’ questions in an AMA on the prevalent communication platform Reddit. In an interesting and entertaining swirl, he demonstrated that his prevailing go-to device is Samsung’s latest highly portable, the Galaxy Z Fold4. Some individuals were stunned because they predicted him to prefer Microsoft’s own flagship smartphones Ground Duo.

The Software founding father praised Samsung’s cellphone, saying, “”The display size means I shouldn’t use a touchscreen and just the mobile and my handheld PC.”

Another interesting fact brought to light by Gates was that the Galaxy Z Fold4 was given to him by none other than Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong. This is said to have actually happened during the American billionaire’s meeting to the Asian country. Besides which, he stated that this was an updated version from the Galaxy Z Fold3, implying that it isn’t the first time he has preferred to use a Samsung foldable for his essential requirements.

Aside first from foldable device, Gates’ routine requirements are fulfilled by an Operating system desktop PC and an Operating system laptop. Besides which, he stated that, notwithstanding using a Samsung phone, he gets to spend a significant amount of his time on it using Microsoft software, including such Outlook.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold4 is the top-quality foldable offering from the South Korean tech firm. It debuted in August 2022, besides its sibling Galaxy Flip4, at the Galaxy Summit. We can predict to see the forthcoming iteration of their foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, at that other Unpacked show scheduled in the year.