Binance and Cristiano Ronaldo collaborate together to Launch the NFT Collection

One of the world’s best professional athletes is venturing into the token industry. Cristiano Ronaldo, a great football player, has teamed up with Binance to introduce the icon’s first NFT series.

On November 18, consumers will be able to purchase the NFT collaboration’s initial release. As a result, this represents the beginning of a multi-year cooperation with one of the biggest cryptocurrency trading platforms on the planet.

Few people on the planet are as well-known, as highly admired, and as obviously successful as Cristiano Ronaldo. The current Manchester United striker ranks with some of the finest footballers to ever pick up a ball. He is comparable to some of the most revered athletes.

Since then, Ronaldo has expanded his impact from the field of play to the new world of NFTs. He disclosed a special agreement with Binance to launch his own collection. Additionally, the partnership is a component of a worldwide marketing push from the cryptocurrency platform to promote Web3’s accessibility to potential new users.

Binance Co-Founder He Yi remarked on the recently revealed partnership. He stated, “We believe the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet. We are honored to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry.”

With Binance, Ronaldo is ready to step into the token industry

In the statement, Ronaldo continued, “It was important to me that we created something memorable and unique for my fans as they are such a big part of my success. The player continued, “With Binance, I was able to make something that not only captures the passion of the game but rewards fans for all the years of support.”

Seven animated statues in four different rarity levels are planned for the collection. There are also four levels of rarity: Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal (N). Each category also features a famous incident from the icon’s personal or professional life.

The cryptocurrency exchange firm denied to rescue FTX

Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive of Binance, previously stated that the exchange wants to establish a fund to aid cryptocurrency projects experiencing a liquidity issue as the failure of rival FTX spreads across the sector.

In a tweet on Monday, Zhao stated that the recovery fund will assist in “reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX,” focusing on projects that are “otherwise strong, but in a liquidity problem.”

Binance was earlier in the headlines after the cryptocurrency exchange firm abandoned a previously proposed rescue of FTX.