Binance CEO Has Predicted That 90% of Elon Musk’s Newly Proposed Twitter Features Will Fail

Changpeng Zhao’s Statements

“I would actually say probably the majority of them will not stick,” Zhao said, adding that he does believe Musk will eventually settle on some fruitful ideas for the social media platform as he speeds up innovation at the company. He made this statement at a tech conference in Lisbon. “That’s how you figure out the rest of the 10% of the features that will stick,” he said. “By defining a lot of new features.”

Ultimately Zhao came around and said he supported Elon Musk. “I heard about the blue tick for a while, but I learned about the $8 thing at the same time you did,” Zhao said, calling the feature a “great idea.” “Twitter plus Elon? Independently, they have a lot of potential but combined, there is a such high potential,” CZ said at the Lisbon event. He added; “10 to 20 years from now, we’re very confident that this will be a much stronger platform than Twitter yesterday.”

