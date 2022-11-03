Twitter Will Not Bring Back Banned Users Without ‘Clear Process’ , Says Elon Musk

According to recent reports, Elon Musk has said that Twitter will not bring back banned users without a clear process. They gave a little clarity over the floating rumors of Donald Trump making a comeback to the social media platform. Read the entire article to learn more about this piece of news.

About the process

Banned accounts will not be allowed back onto Twitter until the social media platform has “a clear process for doing so,” Elon Musk tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday. “Actions will speak louder than words,” he said. “The issues that were addressed in this meeting were just the tip of the iceberg.” Elon Musk has recently acquired Twitter and has been making a lot of changes. He fired the CEO of the company, Parag Agarwal. After that, there were rumors saying that all the people who were actively involved in banning Donald Trump from the platform were fired. Hence it was assumed that Donald trump was making a comeback. The recent statement made by Elon Musk about people having to clear the process before they make a comeback clears a lot of things and puts an end to all the rumors regarding Donald Trump coming back anytime soon.

About Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the owner of Twitter. Apart from that, he is the owner of two of the most popular companies, Tesla and SpaceX. He is also the most envied person on the planet because he happens to be the richest person in the world. Although he does make controversial statements from time to time, it has never affected the success of his companies. People love the products offered by his company and also love to work for him. Millions of people aspire to become him once they enter the business world. He has made a name for himself and is one of the most reputed personalities in the world.

About Twitter

Twitter is one of the most loved and popular platforms in the world because of its unique format. People can only write limited words in a tweet. Twitter encourages people to express their opinions in a crisp and brief manner. Tweets have quite a hold over people as many times, they have played a major role in starting protests or boycotting something. Twitter is a platform that gives people a chance to express themselves in the most vulnerable way possible without fearing any kind of trouble as it has a strict code of conduct.