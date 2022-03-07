Binance has announced a 2.5 million crypto donation to UNICEF to help the organization’s life-saving work in Ukraine and hosting countries for children and their families.

As the violence worsens, the 7.5 million children in the country face an immediate and escalating threat to their lives and well-being. The demand for humanitarian aid is growing by the hour. The violence that surrounds them has left many children deeply scarred. Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, and families have been divided.

UNICEF has to ramp up its work in Ukraine and neighboring countries to reach every child in need of protection, and the funds contributed by Binance Charity come at a critical time.

“The rate at which this dispute is escalating has startled the globe,” CZ, the Founder, and CEO of Binance remarked. It’s distressing to think that a little over a week ago, Ukraine’s children were smiling, playing, and going to school; and now we’re hearing about child casualties, thousands forced to escape or seek refuge.

We appreciate our continuous partnership with UNICEF, which, with the help of the Binance community, provides emergency relief to help alleviate some of the sufferings that these children and their families are experiencing.”

UNICEF’s current efforts for children and their families are as follows:

Providing safe drinking water, medical treatment, education, and security. Prepositioning health, hygiene, and emergency education items are as close to the point of contact as possible. Working with municipalities to guarantee that children and families in need receive prompt assistance. Supporting mobile teams that provide child safety and psychological care to children who have been traumatized by persistent insecurity.

“In Ukraine, children are afraid, shocked, and desperate for protection. Carla Hadid Mardini, Director of UNICEF’s Private Fundraising and Partnerships Division in Geneva, said, “We rely on the generosity and support of the global business community to enable UNICEF and its partners to reach those children and their families whose lives and futures are in jeopardy.” “We appreciate Binance Charity’s prompt assistance, which will assist us at this vital moment,” she continued.

Binance Charity and UNICEF have a long-standing partnership through their Luxembourg Committee, having worked together to offer aid during the Beirut Explosion and to promote COVID-19 worldwide vaccination initiatives (COVAX).

